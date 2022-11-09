Democratic incumbents win in CD1 and CD3 as CD2 hangs in the balance

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Just 553 votes separated the two candidates in the most bitter and expensive U.S. House race in New Mexico’s 2022 election late Tuesday night

U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., was holding onto a slim lead as of 11:15 p.m. in what has been a tough fight to hold off Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez.

Meanwhile, New Mexico’s two Democratic congresswomen cruised to reelection.

Journal Pollster Brian Sanderoff called New Mexico’s 1st and 3rd congressional districts at around 8:30 p.m. for Democratic Reps. Melanie Stansbury and Teresa Leger Fernández, respectively. Stansbury was up 57% to 43% over Republican Michelle Garcia Holmes. Leger Fernández was up 55% to 45% over GOP candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson.

The campaign to win the state’s 2nd Congressional District featured numerous attack ads and also was likely the most nationally significant of the three House races. The seat was previously rooted in Republican-leaning southern New Mexico but now includes parts of Albuquerque’s West Side and South Valley, which lean Democratic.

The race marked one of the opportunities for Democrats to flip a seat in the U.S. House on Tuesday. The Washington Post reported late Tuesday that is wasn’t clear which party would control the two chambers.

CD1

Stansbury first won the CD1 seat during a special election in 2021 after former Rep. Deb Haaland was appointed to the president’s Cabinet. The district previously represented most of Albuquerque, but now stretches south into parts of Chaves and Otero counties and no longer represents Albuquerque’s South Valley and West Side.

Stansbury said she never flinched when she found the district was changing to include parts of southeast New Mexico.

“The district never raised concerns for me, I love our communities in our new district,” she said late Tuesday. “When I found out that I was going to have the opportunity to represent Roswell, which is where my grandmother lived when I was a kid, and I used to spend time down there … I was actually really, really excited.”

A trained water resources professional, Stansbury has worked for the Congressional Budget Office and as a committee staffer in the Senate. Since joining Congress, she has introduced three water-related bills.

Garcia Holmes, a retired Albuquerque police officer and former chief of staff for the Attorney General’s Office, lost her second straight bid for the seat.

Stansbury was one of several Democrats who waited for results at the Clyde Hotel in Albuquerque.

She campaigned on her support of abortion rights, threats against democracy and the Democratic bills passed by Congress, which included a large-scale infrastructure bill and efforts by the state’s congressional Democrats to secure billions of dollars in relief for New Mexicans harmed by the massive wildfires this year.

Her priorities going forward are to finish up the lame-duck Congress by passing a budget that includes millions of dollars for local projects. She said her office has dozens of bills waiting for the next Congress.

What that Congress will look like remains to be seen, as it could be days or weeks before the power balance is determined.

“The jury’s still out … and Democrats are having a good night all across the country,” Stansbury said. “Americans are deeply concerned and worried about the future of our democracy and our basic rights, and I think that is what is driving people to the polls.”

CD2

The New Mexico U.S. House race that received the most national attention was the 2nd Congressional District contest.

It remained a nail biter late Tuesday.

Vasquez had opened up a lead shortly after the polls closed Tuesday, which offered hope for the Democratic Party. But Herrell closed the gap and took the lead as the votes continued to be counted.

Herrell’s campaign has focused on inflation, border security and crime.

Vasquez, a former Las Cruces city councilor, has focused on Herrell’s close alignment with more extreme members of her party. Herrell was one of the Republicans who days into her term voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election even after a pro-Trump mob swarmed the Capitol forcing lawmakers to flea.

Both candidates spent Tuesday night in Las Cruces. Herrell was at the Picacho Hills Country Club and it wasn’t clear where Vasquez was waiting for results.

“We are feeling good and are optimistic that when all the votes are counted, Gabe will win,” said a Vasquez campaign spokesman.

A spokesman for Herrell couldn’t be reached late Tuesday.

CD3

A lawyer from Las Vegas, New Mexico, Leger Fernández, delivered a fiery speech to a crowd of supporters after her second straight election victory against Martinez Johnson.

The district is rooted in northern New Mexico, but after redistricting this year it now stretches into southeast New Mexico to include parts of Lea, Eddy and Chaves counties. It’s only been held by a Republican once.

Leger Fernández thanked voters who turned out across the expansive district that wraps around the state from Farmington to Hobbs. She talked about how she would focus her next term on addressing inflation, bringing manufacturing jobs back to America and New Mexico and lowering the costs for energy and drug prescriptions.

“We decided to run a campaign with love at its center,” Leger Fernández told supporters. “You showed love for our democracy.”

The representative campaigned on some of the major bills that were passed by Democrats during her term, including an infrastructure bill. Leger Fernández also worked with other state Democrats to pass a bill that provided at least $2.5 billion to help northern New Mexico recover from the Calf Canyon and Hermit’s Peak wildfires.