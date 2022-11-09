 APD: Man dies after apparent battering - Albuquerque Journal

APD: Man dies after apparent battering

By Aubrey Hovey / Journal Assistant City Editor

Albuquerque Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating after officers were dispatched to “reports of a male who appeared to have been battered” late Tuesday night in the area of 2nd and Arvada NW, according to an email from police spokesman Chase Jewell.

The male, who has not yet been identified by police, “was transported to a local area hospital but succumbed to injuries while in route to the hospital,” Jewell said.

According to the email, the “suspicious death investigation” is ongoing.

 

