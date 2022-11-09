2 recounts expected in NM legislative races

SANTA FE — Two legislative races — where Republicans hold slim leads — are so close they will trigger an automatic recount, according to unofficial election results.

But the partisan composition of the House isn’t likely to change much.

If the unofficial results stand, Republicans would have a net a net gain of one seat on Democrats in the state House, reducing the Democratic majority to 44-26.

It’s now 45-24, with one conservative-leaning independent.

Under the unofficial results, just two incumbents would lose reelection — Republican Jane Powdrell-Culbert of Corrales and Democrat Candie Sweetser of Deming, though Sweetser’s race is close it’s set for a recount.

Another Republican who trailed late Tuesday — Republican Jason Harper of Rio Rancho — pulled out a victory after more ballots were counted, the unofficial tabulation shows.

Altogether, Democrats are set to flip two seats and lose three, pending the potential recounts.

Republicans, in turn, would flip four seats — one by defeating an independent — and lose two.

But the outcome isn’t set yet, with two races expected to go to a recount after counties complete their convass and certify the election results. State law requires a recount for legislative races when the margin is less than 1 percentage point.

Here’s a look at the House seats set to change parties, based on unofficial results:

— Republican Robert Moss, an attorney and business owner, holds a 12-vote lead over Democrat Charlotte Little, who works for a group that advocates for Native American voters, in a West Side seat that had been held by Democrats. It’s set for an automatic recount.

— Republican Jenifer Jones, a legislative aide, holds a 49-vote over Sweetser in a district covering Deming and Lordsburg in southwestern New Mexico, bordering Mexico. It’s set for a recount.

— Republican Alan Martinez, a retiree from the state Department of Veteran Services, won an open seat covering parts of Rio Rancho and Bernalillo. It’s a newly created seat but had been held by a Democrat in its old location.

— Democrat Tara Jaramillo, a school board member, won an open seat covering parts of Socorro and Truth or Consequences. It had been held by Republicans.

— Democrat Kathleen Cates, a Realtor from Rio Rancho, defeated Powdrell-Culbert to win a seat covering parts of Rio Rancho, Albuquerque and Corrales. The district was substantially reshaped after the census.

— Republican Jimmy Mason won an open seat in southeastern New Mexico. It had been held by Phelps Anderson, an independent who had changed his party affiliation from Republican.