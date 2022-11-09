 Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, 13% of workforce - Albuquerque Journal

Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, 13% of workforce

By Barbara Ortutay / Associated Press

Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce, as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees Wednesday.

The job cuts come just a week after widespread layoffs at Twitter under its new owner, billionaire Elon Musk. There have been numerous job cuts at other tech companies that hired rapidly during the pandemic.

Zuckerberg as well said that he had made the decision to hire aggressively, anticipating rapid growth even after the pandemic ended.

“Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected,” Zuckerberg said in a prepared statement. “Not only has online commerce returned to prior trends, but the macroeconomic downturn, increased competition, and ads signal loss have caused our revenue to be much lower than I’d expected. I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that.”

Meta, like other social media companies, enjoyed a financial boost during the pandemic lockdown era because more people stayed home and scrolled on their phones and computers. But as the lockdowns ended and people started going outside again, revenue growth began to falter.

Of particular concern to investors, Meta poured over $10 billion a year into the “metaverse” as it shifts its focus away from social media. Zuckerberg predicts the metaverse, an immersive digital universe, will eventually replace smartphones as the primary way people use technology.

Spooked investors have sent company shares tumbling more than 71% since the beginning of the year and the stock now trades at levels last seen in 2015.

An economic slowdown and a grim outlook for online advertising — by far Meta’s biggest revenue source — have contributed to Meta’s woes as well. This summer, Meta posted its first quarterly revenue decline in history, followed by another, bigger decline in the fall.

Some of the pain is company-specific, while some is tied to broader economic and technological forces.

Last week, Twitter laid off about half of its 7,500 employees, part of a chaotic overhaul as Musk took the helm. He tweeted that there was no choice but to cut the jobs “when the company is losing over $4M/day,” though did not provide details about the losses.

Meta and its advertisers are bracing for a potential recession. There’s also the challenge of Apple’s privacy tools, which make it more difficult for social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Snap to track people without their consent and target ads to them.

Competition from TikTok is also an a growing threat as younger people flock to the video sharing app over Instagram, which Meta also owns.

“We’ve cut costs across our business, including scaling back budgets, reducing perks, and shrinking our real estate footprint,” Zuckerberg said. “We’re restructuring teams to increase our efficiency. But these measures alone won’t bring our expenses in line with our revenue growth, so I’ve also made the hard decision to let people go.”

A hiring freeze at the company will be extended through the first quarter of 2023, Zuckerberg said. The company has also slashed its real estate footprint and he said that with so many employees working outside of the office, the company will transition to desk sharing for those that remain.

More cost cuts at Meta will be rolled out in coming months, Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg told employees Wednesday that they will receive an email letting them know if they are among those being let go. Access to most company systems will be cut off for people losing their jobs, he said, due to the sensitive nature of that information.

“We’re keeping email addresses active throughout the day so everyone can say farewell,” Zuckerberg said.

Former employees will receive 16 weeks of base pay, plus two additional weeks for every year with the company, Zuckerberg said. Health insurance for those employees and their families will continue for six months.

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. jumped almost 5% before the opening bell Wednesday.

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, 13% of workforce

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
US plan to tap businesses for green finance meets ...
Most Recent Biz News
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt -- When it ... SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt -- When it comes to helping poor nations cope with climate change, the United States government left its wallet at home. ...
2
Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, 13% of workforce
Most Recent Biz News
Facebook parent Meta is laying off ... Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce, as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes, ...
3
Twitter adds 'official' mark to some big verified accounts
Most Recent Biz News
Twitter has begun adding gray 'official' ... Twitter has begun adding gray 'official' labels to some high-profile accounts to indicate that they are authentic, the latest twist in new owner Elon ...
4
Wall Street drifts lower as election results keep coming ...
Money
Stocks fell in morning trading on ... Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as results continued to come in for midterm elections and it was still too early ...
5
UNM Anderson School dean to leave for new job ...
ABQnews Seeker
Montoya had served as dean since ... Montoya had served as dean since July 2020
6
Adidas appoints boss of rival Puma as CEO after ...
Most Recent Biz News
Adidas has appointed Bjørn Gulden, the ... Adidas has appointed Bjørn Gulden, the CEO of rival Puma, as its new chief executive, and he will take over the German sportswear brand ...
7
Asian markets mixed ahead of US elections, inflation data
Most Recent Biz News
Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday ahead ... Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday ahead of the U.S. midterm elections with trading likely to stay bumpy in a week that brings new inflation ...
8
PNM earnings rebound in Q3
ABQnews Seeker
Public Service Company of New Mexico ... Public Service Company of New Mexico reported nearly a 13% jump in net earnings
9
Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
Most Recent Biz News
Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter ... Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another. The platform's new owner issued ...