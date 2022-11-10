Season three of ‘Mythic Quest’ premieres Friday, Nov. 11, on Apple TV+

Off screen, Danny Pudi and Naomi Ekperigin cut it up quite a bit.

Yet, when the actors are on screen in “Mythic Quest,” it’s truly where the magic happens.

“It’s always good to work with a funny group of people,” Ekperigin says. “Being part of the series is a dream come true.”

“Mythic Quest” follows a group of video game developers tasked with building worlds, molding heroes and creating legends, but the most hard-fought battles don’t occur in the game – they happen in the office. The third season premieres on Friday, Nov. 11, on Apple TV+.

In season three, as Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana (Imani Hakim) is forced to play mediator to her bosses’ incessant bickering.

Back at Mythic Quest, David, (David Hornsby) settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo (Jessie Ennis) returning as his assistant – more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol, played by Ekperigin, attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel (Ashly Burch) struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad, played by Pudi, tries to return to society as a reformed man.

Pudi says in the new season, Brad is fresh out of prison after serving time for the insider trading which he admitted to last season.

While inside, he was a model prisoner, and though he appears to be a changed man, he keeps everyone guessing as to whether or not he can really be trusted. “It’s always fun to play a character who is slightly ahead of everyone and you never really know his intentions or motives,” Pudi says. “He’s a playful villain. We learn Brad is essentially playing life in hard mode. Season three is all about starting from the bottom. He literally gets out of jail, becomes the janitor and then rises up the ranks.”

Brad is given the chance to return to Mythic Quest by Carol, the new Head of Diversity and Inclusion or the “HODI,” as Brad affectionately refers to her.

Brad and Carol’s relationship grows as she turns to him for advice, but whether he is really the best person to rely on remains to be seen.

“Carol is going to use some cunning this season to figure out how to rise in the ranks herself,” says Ekperigin. “In a lot of ways, Brad is like the ‘Real Housewife’ of the show. He’s not there to make friends. He’s there to be a star and Carol thinks, ‘Okay, how can I use that thinking to my advantage?’ ”

Ekperigin became a series regular in season three and was excited by Carol’s expanded role.

“Carol starts out a bit lighter,” she says. “She has a little less responsibility but that’s not how Carol rolls. She needs to be out there doing the work, trying to fix this crazy place and she finds a way to run the show even when nobody has asked her to.”

Ekperigin and Pudi also had opportunities to be part of the creative team during this season.

Pudi directed an episode, while Ekperigin was part of the writing team for an episode.

“It was fun to find those moments where Brad is up to something,” Pudi says. “I had to figure out what I wanted to do as an actor and as a director.”

For Ekperigin, she was excited to be part of the writing room.

“We’ve had seasons to get to know these characters,” she says. “I hit the ground running when I was given this opportunity.”

Now streaming

The third season of “Mythic Quest” premieres on Friday, Nov. 11, on Apple TV+. The first two seasons are also available to stream.