Former National Dance Institute of NM director returns NY ballet company

Steven Melendez didn’t know dance would change his life.

It’s been a difficult journey, filled with ups and downs, yet Melendez persevered.

After a stint as artistic director at the National Dance Institute of New Mexico at Hiland Theater, Melendez was named the artistic director for New York Theatre Ballet in April.

He’s returning to New Mexico with the company for a show at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe on Friday, Nov. 11.

“I’m back home working with a new generation of dancers now,” Melendez says during a recent interview. “I’m excited about the opportunity to return to New Mexico and visit with those students and friends that are still there.”

The program is called “Legends & Visionaries” and features choreography by Jerome Robbins, Antony Tudor, Pam Tanowitz and James Whiteside.

Robbins choreographed “Septet,” meanwhile “Dark Elegies” is the work from Tudor. Tanowitz is the mastermind behind “Short Memory” and Whiteside put together “Mamborama.”

NYTB has earned national acclaim for its restoration and revival of small masterworks by great choreographers, and for its innovative hour-long ballets based on children’s literature.

Founded by Diana Byer in 1978, NYTB welcomed Steven Melendez as artistic director in April and he’s hit the ground running.

Melendez has danced with NYTB since the age of seven, when he became involved with the company through NYTB’s LIFT Program, which provides year-round scholarships for talented at-risk and underserved children.

Byer, who continues to direct the School of New York Theatre Ballet, founded the LIFT Program, which has received accolades for its enduring commitment to its community.

Melendez says one of his goals is to bring dance to the masses and make it accessible.

This is why he is grateful for the LIFT program and the community engagement programs that NYTB offers.

“When I was young, I wouldn’t have been able to be a dancer because of where I came from,” he says. “I want to help people take the leap and bridge the divide of being scared of dance. I’m about giving dance to new audiences. I care about the people who have never seen dance before because everybody deserves to see it. Dance brings people together and it should be for everybody.”