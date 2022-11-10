‘Celebrating David Bowie’ to make tour stop at the Kiva Auditorium

David Bowie is an icon.

Through his music and philanthropy, the British singer touched millions.

This is exactly why Scrote, born Angelo Bundini, took the lead in creating the musical event “Celebrating David Bowie.”

He brought along Todd Rundgren and Adrian Belew for the ride. The tour makes a stop at Kiva Auditorium on Friday, Nov. 11, as part of the 2022 edition of the show.

“I actually created this show,” Scrote says. “I’d been a longtime fan and after David passed away, calls came in to see if I could put something together. It was supposed to be a one-time event in 2016. We’ve been touring it around the world since then.”

Scrote, Rundgren and Belew are joined on stage with Spacehog’s Royston Langdon, Fishbone’s Angelo Moore, and solo artist Jeffrey Gaines, along with saxophone great Ron Dziubla, Narada Michael Walden, bassist Angeline Saris, drummer Michael Urbano to interpret Bowie’s greatest hits.

Scrote partnered with maverick music executive Miles Copeland to produce the tour this year.

“Fronting the show with revered innovators Todd and Adrian is an incredible honor,” Scrote says. “We’re looking forward to unleashing a three-guitar attack for an epic ride fueled with songs for every Bowie fan.”

Scrote came into the project a fan and quickly realized how many records Bowie had released over the course of his career.

“We initially could do a four-hour show,” Scrote says. “We got it down to two hours. We do career spanning all the way back to ‘Blackstar’ and it spans many decades. The biggest obstacle was being able to fit the artists and musicians in. It’s quite a thing to undertake.”

Scrote’s goal was to make the show the best it could be – Bowie-worthy.

“We have five lead singers out of the eight in the ensemble,” he says. “Everybody brings something to the table. We’ve been performing in theaters and opera houses. It’s been a very complex, yet fulfilling tour. I’m already working on the next iteration of the show.”

“Celebrating David Bowie” has performed to devoted Bowie fans in 17 countries on five continents with superstar guest appearances by Sting, Gary Oldman, Todd Rundgren, Seal, Perry Farrell, The B-52’s’ Kate Pierson, Ewan McGregor, Simon Le Bon, Gavin Rossdale, La Roux, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley, Corey Taylor, Ian Astbury, Darren Criss, The Tubes’ Fee Waybill, Living Colour, The London Community Gospel Choir, The Harlem Gospel Choir, and a long list of Bowie friends and former band members.