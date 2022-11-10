Festival celebrates art created through recycled, reused items

Kenny Chavez sees treasure in everything.

The Albuquerque-based artist specializes in recycled art and is one of the dozens of artists to take part in the Recycle Santa Fe Art Festival, which is being held Friday, Nov. 11, through Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.

The event began in 1999 as the Recycled Art Market, which was started by Mark Dabelstein and Joe Buffalo Nickels.

The idea behind the festival was to showcase artists that create art from at least 75% recycled/reused materials.

In 2017, The Recycle Santa Fe Art Festival became a 501c-3 nonprofit and also hosts the creative reuse center Resourceful Santa Fe.

The two facets of the nonprofit serve as an economic development driver in the arts community, supporting recycled-material artists and facilitate the creation of art from recycled and reused materials.

Sarah Pierpont, has been the show’s director since 2005.

“It’s amazing what this show has grown into, from its humble beginnings in a vacant warehouse so long ago to one of the nation’s leading recycled art festivals,” Pierpont says. “It’s a great combination of promoting recycling and illuminating the wastefulness of our society, while providing artists the opportunity to support themselves through their art.”

Chavez says the festival is the second biggest show for him, just after Contemporary Hispanic Market.

He says Pierpont has made an incredible effort to represent an array of artists and art.

“Getting into the convention center and being able to see all of the different artists is inspiring,” Chavez says. “People are coming up with some neat stuff.”

All year long, Chavez collects items from thrift stores and antique shops.

Last year, he began working with old globes.

“I’m tearing them apart and wiring them into long mobiles,” he says. “I debuted them last year and they sold really well. This year, I’ve been working with discarded tins, poker chips and domino sets.”

Chavez will be taking nearly 100 pieces to the art show.

He wouldn’t be able to make a lot of his art happen with help from his friends and family.

“I have friend in Washington and she sends me a box of stuff every three months,” he says. “Then people that know me will contact me before they throw anything out. From vinyl records to bottle caps, I’m able to find the beauty and inspiration in each piece.”