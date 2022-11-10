No Age to make stop at Launchpad in support of ‘People Helping People’

Randy Randall was wearing gloves long before the pandemic hit.

Being a guitarist and responsible for his own load in, he quickly discovered that it was important to not only keep his hands clean, but safe.

“I started wearing gloves years ago while doing load in because I had caught my hand on too many doors,” he says with a laugh. “We don’t think about how important our hands are until we get hurt.”

Nearly 20 years performing with Dean Allen Spunt in No Age, Randall’s love for performing has only grown.

“When we first started, we were young and had a lot of enthusiasm,” he says. “It’s heavy with ambition and light on talent. The more we’ve played, the better we’ve gotten. The ambition is still there and our musicianship has evolved. It’s balanced out now and we’re happy.”

The band is currently touring in support of its current album, “People Helping People.” The tour makes a stop at Launchpad on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Randall says work on “People Helping People” began right after working on “Goons Be Gone.”

“That was in August 2019,” he says. “We thought the tour for that album was going to happen quickly. We never got the opportunity to tour on that album. ‘People Helping People’ is the studio experimental follow-up album.”

No Age was formed in 2005 after the pair’s previous band, Wives, dissolved. Since then, No Age has release six studio albums and nine EPs.

Randall says with each effort, there’s been a different process and goal.

“There’s a lot of pushing to keep the ball moving down the field,” he says. “We’re constantly looking to create music that isn’t cliche. We’re trying to find something that feels good to us and novel to us at the same time. Sometimes you try and reinvent the wheel and there’s no need. You just need to keep moving forward and making it fun.”

Randall says the journey for “People Helping People” was long, yet fruitful.

The silver lining of the pandemic for No Age was that it allowed time for Randall and Spunt to let the music sit awhile.

“There was a feeling on this record many times where we wanted to just erase everything and we did,” he says. “We treated it as a ‘Save As,’ where we recorded one version and then began another. If we knew it could sound better, we’d try. If not, then we knew we had a song already saved that would be sufficient.”

When it comes to the set list for the tour, Randall says it will encompass the band’s career, as well as heavily pulling from the new album.

“It’s like putting a puzzle together and there are no rules,” he says. “We’ve been doing this long enough that we both have an unspoken language.”