BCSO IDs missing Church Rock man as West Central homicide victim

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office identified a body found Monday along West Central as a Church Rock man reported missing weeks ago.

BCSO spokeswoman Jayme Fuller said the death of 53-year-old Harris Begay is being investigated as a homicide.

She said Begay’s body was found off of Central near 122nd.

“Per my homicide sergeant, we don’t have any additional details to release at the moment,” she said.

Begay was reported missing late last month.

Begay was last heard from on Oct. 27 and his last known location was 302 Industrial NE in Rio Rancho, according to a missing and endangered indigenous person alert from the Attorney General’s Office.

“Begay’s vehicle has been located but his whereabouts are still unknown,” according to the Nov. 7 flyer.