What to do this week: Nov. 11-17

Thanksgiving is coming up and I am thankful for all of the upcoming sporting events. Check out the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team as the weather keeps getting colder. Or get ready to deal with any holiday stress by taking a yoga class. Exploring basketry The Maxwell Museum of Anthropology, 500 University Blvd. NE, is celebrating the opening of two new exhibits — “Conversing with the Land: Native North American Baskets of the Maxwell Museum Collection” and “We Were Basket Makers Before We Were Pueblo People: Pueblo Coiled Baskets.” There will be a free panel discussion Friday, Nov. 11, at 6 p.m. on Pueblo basketry moderated by anthropologist and guest co-curator Bruce Bernstein. A reception will follow. Both exhibits will be on display through Jan. 10, 2024. Tears for fears “The Season of La Llorona” begins 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at The X – Experimental Theatre, 203 Cornell Drive NE. This event is co-produced with SCRAP, the UNM student-run theater organization in the Department of Theatre and Dance. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 faculty and seniors, $8 staff and students, plus fees, at unmtickets.com Other showtimes include 7:30 p.m. Saturday Nov. 12, and Thursday, Nov. 17; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13; repeats through Nov. 20. Everyone’s a Lobo … Saturday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m., head out to the Pit as the UNM Lobos women’s basketball team takes on the Houston Cougars. Tickets start at $8, plus fees, at golobos.com/tickets.

Kipp Bentley in concert

Santa Fe singer-songwriter Kipp Bentley will play at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Solamente Natural Plaster, 135 North Camino Del Pueblo, Bernalillo.

Tickets start at $20, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com

Enchantment Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival

The Enchantment Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival kicks off Saturday, Nov. 12, at Balloon Fiesta Park, 5000 Balloon Fiesta Pkwy. NE. VIP entry begins at noon with general admission at 1 p.m.

There will be over 55 beverage vendors so you will not want to miss it.

General admission tickets start at $35, $10 for designated drivers, plus fees, at enchantmentfest.com

Namaste

a while

Start off your Friday morning at the Barelas Community Center, 801 Barelas Road SW, for some Gentle Yoga Flow. This event offers a great combination of breathing techniques, poses and standing postures in a lowkey environment. There is no experience needed as all skills levels are welcome.

The free classes run from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 16.

Free movie screening

Head to the Southwest Film Center at The University of New Mexico, 1 Redondo Drive NE, for a screening of “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song.” After saving a Black Panther from the police, a prostitute goes on the run from “the man” with the assistance of his community and some Hells Angels.

The screenings are free and showtime is 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12; and 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.

Research & Discovery Week 2022

Research & Discovery Week concludes Friday, Nov. 11, with several events.

Corrine Occhino, assistant professor of linguistics at Syracuse University, will speak from 8:45-10:30 a.m. at the Student Union Building on the third floor, on “Iconicity, Experience and Language Processing of Signed Languages.”

Then, at 3 p.m., retired NASA astronaut and former New Mexico senator Harrison “Jack” Schmitt, will speak on “Apollo and Its Gift to Earth Science,” at Woodward Hall.

The events are open to the public and registration is required for some events. For the full list of events and more information visit research.unm.edu/researchanddiscovery

Got an event we should know about? Reach out to Ivan Leonard at ileonard@abqjournal.com