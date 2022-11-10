Texas high school forward signs with Lobo basketball

Richard Pitino has signed his first recruit for the 2023 recruiting class.

As was expected since he announced his commitment to the UNM Lobos in mid-September, 6-foot-9 forward Jadyn Toppin, a senior from Dallas who plays for Faith Family Academy in Oak Cliff, Texas, signed on Wednesday his National Letter of Intent to play for the Lobos next season.

“We are excited about the addition of Jadyn Toppin,” Richard Pitino said in a release on Wednesday afternoon. “I think he is a really skilled big man who is very versatile and plays extremely hard. He comes from a very well-coached program and he will be a great addition in the locker room, in the community, in the classroom and on our basketball team.”

Wednesday was the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period when committed players could sign their National Letters of Intent with a school. Toppin is the only recruit currently committed for next season to the Lobos.

Toppin, who has a 7-foot-1 wing span, is rated as a 3-star recruit and the 17th best recruit in the state of Texas by 247Sports.com.

“I picked UNM because I believe in hard work and dedication,” Toppin said through a UNM release on Wednesday. “The New Mexico basketball program stood out to me because that’s what they are all about. I’m excited to officially be a Lobo!”

While there are several “seniors” listed on the Lobos roster, and some might be strong possibilities to move on after this season, many, due to COVID, can utilize another season of playing eligibility beyond this one if they so choose. The only Lobo whose eligibility will be exhausted this season is Udeze.