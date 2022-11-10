 Texas high school forward signs with Lobo basketball - Albuquerque Journal

Texas high school forward signs with Lobo basketball

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Jadyn Toppin
Jadyn Toppin, a 6-foot-9 high school senior at Oak Cliff (Texas) Faith Family Academy, watches the Lobo football game against Boise State on Sept. 9 while on a recruiting visit. Lobo assistant coach Eric Brown is on the left. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

Richard Pitino has signed his first recruit for the 2023 recruiting class.

As was expected since he announced his commitment to the UNM Lobos in mid-September, 6-foot-9 forward Jadyn Toppin, a senior from Dallas who plays for Faith Family Academy in Oak Cliff, Texas, signed on Wednesday his National Letter of Intent to play for the Lobos next season.

“We are excited about the addition of Jadyn Toppin,” Richard Pitino said in a release on Wednesday afternoon. “I think he is a really skilled big man who is very versatile and plays extremely hard. He comes from a very well-coached program and he will be a great addition in the locker room, in the community, in the classroom and on our basketball team.”

Wednesday was the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period when committed players could sign their National Letters of Intent with a school. Toppin is the only recruit currently committed for next season to the Lobos.

Toppin, who has a 7-foot-1 wing span, is rated as a 3-star recruit and the 17th best recruit in the state of Texas by 247Sports.com.

“I picked UNM because I believe in hard work and dedication,” Toppin said through a UNM release on Wednesday. “The New Mexico basketball program stood out to me because that’s what they are all about. I’m excited to officially be a Lobo!”

While there are several “seniors” listed on the Lobos roster, and some might be strong possibilities to move on after this season, many, due to COVID, can utilize another season of playing eligibility beyond this one if they so choose. The only Lobo whose eligibility will be exhausted this season is Udeze.

Home » Sports » Texas high school forward signs with Lobo basketball

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Lewis seeks investigation into city book
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque city councilor wants an ... An Albuquerque city councilor wants an investigation into a recently published book about the city's response to the pandemic and racial unrest of 2020, ...
2
Suit alleges APD failure to investigate led to double ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department's failure to ... The Albuquerque Police Department's failure to investigate or interview a suspect in a double homicide — even after he was accused in an unrelated ...
3
Jurors find ABQ man guilty of suffocating his 86-year-old ...
ABQnews Seeker
A jury on Wednesday found Craig ... A jury on Wednesday found Craig Smith guilty of fatally suffocating his 86-year-old aunt and stealing nearly $100,000 in cash from her home. The ...
4
Texas high school forward signs with Lobo basketball
ABQnews Seeker
Texas power forward Jadyn Toppin signed ... Texas power forward Jadyn Toppin signed with the Lobo basketball team Wednesday, becoming the first recruit in the Class of 2023.
5
NM voter turnout hit 52% for general election
2022 election
Bolstered by high-profile campaigns and a ... Bolstered by high-profile campaigns and a large number of absentee ballots, New Mexico voter turnout eclipsed 711,000 votes cast in this year's general election ...
6
No Age to make stop at Launchpad in support ...
ABQnews Seeker
No Age is currently touring in ... No Age is currently touring in support of its current album, 'People Helping People.' The tour makes a stop at Launchpad on Thursday, Nov. ...
7
Festival celebrates art created through recycled, reused items
ABQnews Seeker
The Recycle Santa Fe Art Festival, ... The Recycle Santa Fe Art Festival, which is being held Friday, Nov. 11, through Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.
8
'Celebrating David Bowie' to make tour stop at the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Celebrating David Bowie makes a stop ... Celebrating David Bowie makes a stop at Kiva Auditorium on Friday, Nov. 11, as part of the 2022 edition of the show.
9
Award-winning winery and distillery opens Vinoteca in Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
Vara Vinoteca is located steps away ... Vara Vinoteca is located steps away from the City Different's historic plaza.