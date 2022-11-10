Veterans deserve expanded telehealth access

Tucked away in the southwest corner of the country and overshadowed by our headline-grabbing neighbors Arizona and Texas, New Mexico can occasionally be overlooked.

Unfortunately, the same can be said for many of our state’s rural veterans. New Mexico has one of the largest percentages of veterans in the country, with many of them spread out in rural areas across the Land of Enchantment, sometimes more than 100 miles from the closest Veterans Affairs hospital. While COVID has turned life as we know it upside down, it has shown that remote access to telehealth is a viable solution for rural families and veterans alike. Our veterans devoted their careers to public service and the ideals most fundamental to our country. The least we can do is ensure their access to quality and convenient health care.

Nearly half of all veterans in New Mexico are older than 65 and, due to service-related injuries and disabilities, many of these veterans face obstacles in commuting to their doctors. In addition to the physical ailments veterans incur in the line of duty, as many as 20% to 30% of veterans deal with PTSD or another type of mental health illness on returning from service. Imagine a veteran in a wheelchair, with PTSD, climbing into their car and driving over an hour to meet with their therapist, virtually.

We can do better and our veterans deserve better.

For all the hardships it caused, one positive side effect of COVID was the rapid growth of telehealth technology, in turn showcasing innovative new health care solutions. One of these is a public-private partnership between the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and Philips called the Accessing Telehealth through the Local Area Stations (ATLAS) program. ATLAS allows veterans to receive the critical care they need from telehealth centers stationed at their local VFW or American Legion, which are often much closer than the nearest hospital.

By reducing travel distance to the hospital and dependence on often unreliable internet access, ATLAS lowers the common barriers between rural veterans and their health care. Furthermore, ATLAS sites provide private rooms to meet with your VA provider and on-site attendants to walk you through the process of connecting virtually.

I’m grateful for the work U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich has done to ensure veterans have access to the health care they deserve and depend on. As chairman of the Senate Appropriations Military Construction (MILCON), Veterans Affairs and the Related Agencies Subcommittee, Sen. Heinrich has fought hard to secure the resources and funding the VA needs to keep America’s promise to our service members when they come home as veterans.

This is why I am confident Heinrich will continue working hard to protect veterans by bringing such programs as ATLAS back home to the rural communities of New Mexico that need it most.

While the national spotlight does not always shine as brightly as it should on the rural veterans of New Mexico, they’re still here and so is their dependence on reliable and accessible health care. They’ve done their part to protect and serve our country, and are now counting on Heinrich and his fellow lawmakers to do their part to protect them, just as they’ve done for all of us in the past.