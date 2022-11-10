 Veterans deserve expanded telehealth access - Albuquerque Journal

Veterans deserve expanded telehealth access

By Chris Pacheco / albuquerque resident

Tucked away in the southwest corner of the country and overshadowed by our headline-grabbing neighbors Arizona and Texas, New Mexico can occasionally be overlooked.

Unfortunately, the same can be said for many of our state’s rural veterans. New Mexico has one of the largest percentages of veterans in the country, with many of them spread out in rural areas across the Land of Enchantment, sometimes more than 100 miles from the closest Veterans Affairs hospital. While COVID has turned life as we know it upside down, it has shown that remote access to telehealth is a viable solution for rural families and veterans alike. Our veterans devoted their careers to public service and the ideals most fundamental to our country. The least we can do is ensure their access to quality and convenient health care.

Nearly half of all veterans in New Mexico are older than 65 and, due to service-related injuries and disabilities, many of these veterans face obstacles in commuting to their doctors. In addition to the physical ailments veterans incur in the line of duty, as many as 20% to 30% of veterans deal with PTSD or another type of mental health illness on returning from service. Imagine a veteran in a wheelchair, with PTSD, climbing into their car and driving over an hour to meet with their therapist, virtually.

We can do better and our veterans deserve better.

For all the hardships it caused, one positive side effect of COVID was the rapid growth of telehealth technology, in turn showcasing innovative new health care solutions. One of these is a public-private partnership between the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and Philips called the Accessing Telehealth through the Local Area Stations (ATLAS) program. ATLAS allows veterans to receive the critical care they need from telehealth centers stationed at their local VFW or American Legion, which are often much closer than the nearest hospital.

By reducing travel distance to the hospital and dependence on often unreliable internet access, ATLAS lowers the common barriers between rural veterans and their health care. Furthermore, ATLAS sites provide private rooms to meet with your VA provider and on-site attendants to walk you through the process of connecting virtually.

I’m grateful for the work U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich has done to ensure veterans have access to the health care they deserve and depend on. As chairman of the Senate Appropriations Military Construction (MILCON), Veterans Affairs and the Related Agencies Subcommittee, Sen. Heinrich has fought hard to secure the resources and funding the VA needs to keep America’s promise to our service members when they come home as veterans.

This is why I am confident Heinrich will continue working hard to protect veterans by bringing such programs as ATLAS back home to the rural communities of New Mexico that need it most.

While the national spotlight does not always shine as brightly as it should on the rural veterans of New Mexico, they’re still here and so is their dependence on reliable and accessible health care. They’ve done their part to protect and serve our country, and are now counting on Heinrich and his fellow lawmakers to do their part to protect them, just as they’ve done for all of us in the past.

Election Guide

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Veterans deserve expanded telehealth access

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Demand for pet turtles leads to a spike in ...
ABQnews Seeker
One study found that over half ... One study found that over half of the 360 living turtle and tortoise species are at risk of extinction
2
County to fund veteran cemetery restoration
ABQnews Seeker
A total of $300K will restore ... A total of $300K will restore two veteran burial areas at the Historic Fairview Cemetery
3
It's time for round two, and prep playoffs will ...
Featured Sports
Time to turn up the heat.The ... Time to turn up the heat.The second weekend of New Mexico's high school football playo ...
4
Air Force coach Calhoun launches high praise for UNM's ...
College
During Troy Calhoun's weekly news conference ... During Troy Calhoun's weekly news conference on Tuesday, the Air Force football coach had some words ...
5
Lobo basketball women add two signees
College
The University of New Mexico women's ... The University of New Mexico women's basketball team secured its two expected fall signings Wednesday, receiving signed letters of intent from point guard Gianna ...
6
In 'Wakanda Forever,' an empire grieves and rebuilds
Entertainment
Made in the wake of tragedy, ... Made in the wake of tragedy, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' reverberates with the agony of loss, piercing the usually less consequential superhero realm.
7
No Age to make stop at Launchpad in support ...
ABQnews Seeker
No Age is currently touring in ... No Age is currently touring in support of its current album, 'People Helping People.' The tour makes a stop at Launchpad on Thursday, Nov. ...
8
Festival celebrates art created through recycled, reused items
ABQnews Seeker
The Recycle Santa Fe Art Festival, ... The Recycle Santa Fe Art Festival, which is being held Friday, Nov. 11, through Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.
9
'Celebrating David Bowie' to make tour stop at the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Celebrating David Bowie makes a stop ... Celebrating David Bowie makes a stop at Kiva Auditorium on Friday, Nov. 11, as part of the 2022 edition of the show.