Jurors find ABQ man guilty of suffocating his 86-year-old aunt

A jury on Wednesday found Craig Smith guilty of fatally suffocating his 86-year-old aunt and stealing nearly $100,000 in cash from her home.

The 2nd Judicial District Court jury found Smith, 59, guilty of first-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated battery, tampering with evidence and conspiracy in the 2017 killing of Josephina Ortega in her Northeast Heights home.

Smith faces a sentence of life in prison at a hearing scheduled Jan. 4.

Prosecutors told jurors during the five-day trial that Smith bound Ortega’s hands behind her back with zip ties and demanded she reveal the location of a lockbox that contained $98,000 in cash.

After Ortega revealed the location of the lockbox, Smith wrapped the woman’s head in several plastic bags and secured them with duct tape, leaving her to suffocate, prosecutors said. A friend found her body on May 19, 2017, on the floor in her bedroom.

Prosecutors also showed jurors Walmart security video of what they said was Smith purchasing 18-inch zip ties similar to those used to bind Ortaga just days before the killing.

The gruesome circumstances of Ortega’s killing shocked family and neighbors on Euclid NE, a cul-de-sac near Juan Tabo and Indian School, where she had lived for 45 years. Ortega was a great-grandmother who had raised four children with her late husband.

Jury deliberations in the case were interrupted for nearly a week after a juror reported symptoms of illness, prompting Judge Brett Loveless to suspend deliberations in accordance with the court’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Jurors deliberated about four hours on Nov. 2 before the suspension. They returned Wednesday and deliberated only one hour before returning guilty verdicts on all counts, said Ashley Reymore-Cloud, Smith’s attorney.

Deputy District Attorney John Duran told jurors that Smith was motivated by a need for money because he owed $50,000 to a drug dealer who had fronted Smith a large amount of cocaine.

Reymore-Cloud rejected that Smith was motivated by debt, saying that he likely would have been killed if he owed $50,000 to a drug dealer.

She also told jurors that Ortega’s likely killer was Smith’s ex-girlfriend and co-defendant, Evonne Jaramillo, who Reymore-Cloud argued had received a favorable plea deal in exchange for her testimony identifying Smith as the killer.

Jaramillo pleaded guilty in 2020 to second-degree murder and conspiracy in Ortega’s killing and faces 25 to 35 years in prison. Her sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.