Editorial: Gun owners must help keep firearms out of wrong hands

Albuquerque has a serious gun crime problem. And while the criminals who wield those guns — in everything from robberies to carjackings to homicides — are unquestionably to blame, there are thousands of law-abiding gun owners unwittingly contributing to the problem. As well as too many individuals posing as gun buyers, only to flip them to felons and minors who can’t legally purchase them.

So our community needs every law-abiding gun owner and firearms seller to step up and help ensure their firearms do not fall into criminal hands.

Stolen guns

On average, three to four guns are stolen in Albuquerque every day. Most of the 1,100 to 1,400 guns stolen annually are taken from homes and vehicles. Only a fraction are recovered. Many of the 6,000 guns stolen here since 2018 have been used in property and violent crimes.

There have been 112 homicides in the city this year. How many are a result of stolen guns is anyone’s guess, but, as of last week, 887 guns had been stolen in the city.

It bears repeating that criminals are the ones responsible for committing crimes — for stealing guns and using them in the commission of other crimes. But gun ownership comes with responsibilities that include securing a weapon so it does not easily fall into criminal hands.

And every year, more than 1,000 Albuquerqueans don’t.

Yes, gun owners are often in a bind when they can’t take their firearm into a place that serves alcohol, a school or other establishment that does not allow them on site. But a gun left in a car can, and sometimes does, end up stolen and used in crimes. The Albuquerque metro area had 5,835 auto thefts in 2020. And then there are also auto burglaries.

Police say stolen guns are hot commodities; convicted felons can’t legally buy guns, minors can’t buy handguns, firearms are passed around by offenders or traded for drugs.

Straw buyers

So-called “straw purchases,” when people buy guns for those prohibited from buying them, are also a big problem. Albuquerque Police Department Lt. Ryan Nelson estimates a straw purchase occurs “every single day in the city of Albuquerque.” Nelson believes more than 90% of straw purchases go undetected, but we do know many such buys are happening via Albuquerque gun stores. Authorities say at least 85 of the more than 100 guns resold illegally through straw purchases in recent months were bought at two local gun shops. A volunteer at one pleaded guilty to reselling dozens of guns later recovered in crimes.

Gun stores are required to tell ATF if someone buys two or more handguns or certain rifles at the same time, or within five days. Nelson says many straw purchasers go store to store, buying one gun to avoid detection.

ATF does gun store inspections every three or four years to check for compliance with policies and regulations, but that’s far too infrequent, especially in a city on pace for another record-setting year of homicides. Laws against straw purchases have been lax, amounting to little more than a “paper violation” of lying on Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives forms. The new federal Safer Communities Act could change that by making straw purchasers serve 15 to 25 years in federal prison.

But, first, you have to catch sellers, buyers and, if applicable, the business they are using.

The bottom line? In the metro area, guns are all too often in the wrong hands. Authorities need to clamp down on felons and minors in possession of firearms, and on everyone involved in straw purchases. State lawmakers need to make it a crime to recklessly store a firearm that a minor then gains access to, and uses it to threaten or harm someone.

And law-abiding gun owners need to step up and secure their firearms in lock boxes and safes when not under their control.

Because the status quo of thousands of stolen guns floating around our community is not OK.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.