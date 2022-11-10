Lobo basketball women add two signees

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team secured its two expected fall signings Wednesday, receiving signed letters of intent from point guard Gianna McManaman and forward Paris Lauro.

McManaman is a 5-foot-8 senior at Northwood High in Pittsboro, North Carolina. She helped her team to a Class 3A state championship and a 30-1 record last season. She is the grandaughter of longtime New Mexico Elite AAU coach Robert Sanchez. McManaman verbally committed to play with the Lobos as a sophomore in 2021.

“Gianna’s well-coached, very skilled and knows the game,” UNM coach Mike Bradbury said.

Lauro, a 6-1 forward from Highland Park High in the Dallas area, averaged 17.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game last season. Bradbury hopes to sign additional players in the spring.