 Lobo basketball women add two signees - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo basketball women add two signees

By ABQJournal News Staff

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team secured its two expected fall signings Wednesday, receiving signed letters of intent from point guard Gianna McManaman and forward Paris Lauro.

McManaman is a 5-foot-8 senior at Northwood High in Pittsboro, North Carolina. She helped her team to a Class 3A state championship and a 30-1 record last season. She is the grandaughter of longtime New Mexico Elite AAU coach Robert Sanchez. McManaman verbally committed to play with the Lobos as a sophomore in 2021.

“Gianna’s well-coached, very skilled and knows the game,” UNM coach Mike Bradbury said.

Lauro, a 6-1 forward from Highland Park High in the Dallas area, averaged 17.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game last season. Bradbury hopes to sign additional players in the spring.

Home » From the newspaper » Lobo basketball women add two signees

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Air Force coach Calhoun launches high praise for UNM's ...
College
During Troy Calhoun's weekly news conference ... During Troy Calhoun's weekly news conference on Tuesday, the Air Force football coach had some words ...
2
Lobo basketball women add two signees
College
The University of New Mexico women's ... The University of New Mexico women's basketball team secured its two expected fall signings Wednesday, receiving signed letters of intent from point guard Gianna ...
3
Texas high school forward signs with Lobo basketball
ABQnews Seeker
Texas power forward Jadyn Toppin signed ... Texas power forward Jadyn Toppin signed with the Lobo basketball team Wednesday, becoming the first recruit in the Class of 2023.
4
No, KenPom doesn't hate your favorite team
ABQnews Seeker
College basketball fans may disagree, but ... College basketball fans may disagree, but Ken Pomeroy really doesn't have an axe to grind with your favorite team.
5
One game suggests Lobos could live, die by whistle
ABQnews Seeker
Referees calling games tight plays into ... Referees calling games tight plays into the hands of UNM's high-scoring guards, but may also eliminate their frontcourt depth.
6
Lobo offense hopes to find balance against stout Air ...
College
With no room for doubt, or ... With no room for doubt, or for sugarcoating, the New Mexico Lobos have been a terrible passing team ...
7
Emptying the Notebook: Another foul was just called in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some extra notes, quotes, stats and ... Some extra notes, quotes, stats and whatever other odds & ends I could empty out of the old notebook after Monday's Lobo basketball game.
8
Lobo men hold off stubborn Southern Utah in opener
ABQnews Seeker
Jamal Mashburn scored 24 points and ... Jamal Mashburn scored 24 points and Jaelen House added 23 points, seven assists and six steals as the UNM Lobos won their season opener.
9
Lobo basketball women start off on the wrong foot
College
Opening night was not a gala ... Opening night was not a gala event for the University of New Mexico women's basketball team. Five ugly minutes effectively spoiled it. After leading ...