County to fund veteran cemetery restoration

Bernalillo County will provide $300,000 in funding to restore two veteran burial areas at Historic Fairview Cemetery.

The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services will use the funds to restore American Legion #1, which includes 94 veteran burials, and American Legion #2, which includes 205 burials, according to Gail Rubin, Historic Fairview Cemetery president.

The announcement will be made during a Veterans Day event at the cemetery Friday morning, Rubin said. The funds were approved by the County Commission on a 4-0 vote at an Oct. 11 meeting, according to a Bernalillo County news release.

Restorations will include building 18-inch walls enclosing the two areas, aligning headstones that have shifted with time and xeriscaping along the designated areas, Rubin said.

Speakers at Friday’s event include Bernalillo County commission Chair Adriann Barboa; Edward Mendez, division director of state benefits, cemeteries and memorial programs; as well as representatives from the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services, American Legion, Daughters of the American Revolution and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

The event will start at 10:30 a.m. and run until 11:30 a.m., according to the cemetery website. A virtual tour accessible via a QR code will feature seven veteran stories attendees can access after the event.

“We are thrilled to have the county and the state Department of Veteran Services support and help us boost the appearance of the cemetery, starting with focusing on our veterans,” Rubin said.

Friday’s event is free and $20 shirts will be sold to support the Historic Fairview Cemetery.