 Albuquerque police shoot and kill man Downtown - Albuquerque Journal

By Aubrey Hovey / Journal Assistant City Editor

A Multi-Agency Task Force investigates a fatal officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of Albuquerque Police Department headquarters Thursday morning. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

The Multi-Agency Task Force is investigating after Albuquerque police officers shot and killed a man Downtown early Thursday morning.

The incident began when officers were dispatched to the area of 5th and Roma NW to a local bank, Police Chief Harold Medina said in a video posted to Twitter.

“Security at the bank had indicated that an individual had broken a window with a rock and had threatened individuals at the bank and they did not feel safe,” Medina said.

Officers came into contact with the individual a little after 1 a.m., “as he approached the prisoner transport center,” where he had been given a criminal trespass notification in the past, Medina said.

“The individual left the area and officers were trying to contact the individual when the individual pulled out a knife. At this point in time, the Albuquerque Police Department did have a force already on scene. We had lethal options, less lethal options, and the individual lunged at officers with the knife, threatening the officers lives,” he said.

Medina said there were two Taser deployments, “and two officers deployed deadly force.”

The man who was shot died at a local hospital, he said.

Traffic was shut down on several streets around the scene, which was based in the east parking lot of Albuquerque Police Department’s main headquarters at 400 Roma NW.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in a week for Albuquerque police. An APD officer shot and killed a man who had crashed his car in the median of Tramway NE, south of Menaul, early Saturday morning.

