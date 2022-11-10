Online estate sale to feature vintage vehicles of late barber shop owner

Rt. 66 Auctions will hold an online auction featuring classic cars from the estate of Glen DeVilbiss, a Farmington barber shop owner who passed away in 2010, according to a news release.

“(DeVilbiss) was quite the collector, and the opportunity to own one of these classic vehicles doesn’t come along very often,” the release says.

Cars, trucks, RVs and auto parts will be available.

Previews are scheduled for Nov. 27-30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., according to the release. For more information, visit www.Rt66Auctions.com.