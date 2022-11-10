Fishing Line for Nov. 10, 2022

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

At Bluewater Lake, Georgia Lee Manus of Loma, Colorado, caught and released a 39-inch tiger muskie using a water dog Nov. 2. … JC Michel of Albuquerque caught a 38-inch tiger muskie using a countdown Rapala lure Oct. 29.

At Eagle Nest Lake, Val Armijo of Albuquerque caught a 24-inch, 5-pound rainbow trout using salmon-peach PowerBait on Nov. 3. … Marissa and Samara Martinez, 10 and 12, of Albuquerque caught a 20-inch and two 14-inch rainbow trout using corn Oct. 30.

Cody, Wayne, Gary and Danny Werschem of Rio Rancho all caught their limits of kokanee salmon at Navajo Lake using 6/0 snagging hooks Nov. 1.

Ronnie Vigil of Española caught a 21-inch and 22-inch rainbow trout on the Rio Chama using a Panther Martin spinner with a single barbless hook below Abiquiú Lake Nov. 5.

Ian Smuczynski of Taos caught and released a 20-inch brown trout on the Rio Grande using a streamer fly Oct. 31.

Joseph Miera of Albuquerque caught a 16-inch rainbow trout at Tingley Beach using a leech pattern fly Nov. 2.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Charette Lakes is closed to boating and fishing until March 2023.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 2 cubic feet per second (cfs).

Clayton Lake is closed to boating and fishing until March 2023.

Conchas Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At Costilla Creek, the department recently stocked 90,000 Rio Grande cutthroat trout, including 1,000 catchable-sized fish, into Costilla Creek and its tributaries as part of a long-term project to expand the distribution of Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The department anticipates stocking Rio Grande cutthroat trout into this area over the next several years to assist with establishing a self-sustaining population of Rio Grande cutthroat trout. The public is reminded of the existing catch and release regulation for streams on the Valle Vidal and to release all fish at their point of capture – do not move fish above waterfalls, culverts or other fish barriers. The Valle Vidal remains open to fishing through Dec. 31.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for rainbow trout at Eagle Nest Lake was good using salmon-peach PowerBait and corn.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was good using garlic PowerBait and salmon-peach PowerBait.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access including the Gallinas River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Fishing for trout at Hopewell Lake was good using brown, leech-pattern flies and black Woolly Bugger flies.

Lake Alice had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was good using size 20-22 flies and nightcrawler worms.

Los Pinos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Maxwell Lake 13 is closed to boating and fishing until March 2023.

Fishing for trout at Monastery Lake was good using silver and black spinners, and worms.

Morphy Lake is closed to boating and fishing until March 2023.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near Pecos on Monday morning was 77 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good nightcrawler worms.

Streamflow on the Red River below the Red River Hatchery on Monday morning was 72 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 465 cfs. Fishing for trout was very good using small mayfly dry flies, streamers and nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo near Valdez on Monday morning was 24 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora near Terrero on Monday morning was 24 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Pe ñ asco Monday morning was 27 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Santa Cruz Reservoir was good using Woolly Bugger flies and PowerBait.

Shuree Ponds had no reports from anglers this week. The Valle Vidal remains open to fishing through Dec. 31.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for white bass at Ute Lake was fair vertical jigging with blade baits in 28-30 feet of water on flats. The main lake water surface temperature was in the upper 50s range and the water was dirty.

Northwest fishing report

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 318 cfs.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was good using countdown Rapala lures and water dogs.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Canjilon Lakes had no reports from angler this week.

Cochiti Lake had no reports from angler this week.

El Vado Lake can be accessed at Hargroves Day Use Area off State Road 322 and the Main Park area off State Road 112. The Rio Chama can be accessed at the North El Vado Day Use Area on State Road 95, 10 miles west of U.S. Highway 84. Lake levels are steady but expected to drop as crews work on the El Vado Dam. The Dam Day Use Area is closed due to the ongoing construction. State Road 112 over the dam will experience periodic closures. For more information, visit El Vado Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was good using garlic-peach PowerBait.

The city is in the final stages of repairs and stocking will resume soon at Grants Riverwalk Pond.

Heron Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow near Jemez on Monday morning was 43 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using worms and salmon eggs near Battleship Rock.

Laguna del Campo is closed to fishing until March 2023.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Stocking efforts have been suspended at McGaffey Lake due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions. Lake conditions will be monitored and stocking will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for pike at Navajo Lake was good using streamer flies and orange medium depth diving crankbaits. Fishing for kokanee salmon was good near the dam using size 6/0 weighted snagging hooks.

Streamflow on the Rio Chama below El Vado Lake and below Abiquiú Lake on Monday morning was 103 cfs and 148 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was good using nightcrawler worms and small Rapala trout-pattern lures. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was good using Panther Martin spinners with a single barbless hook. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Rio Grande had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) was fair to good using spinners and flies.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River near Archuleta on Monday morning was 311 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was fair using egg-pattern flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was good using worms and PowerBait.

Seven Springs Brood Pond had no reports from angler this week.

Fishing for trout at Tiger Park Reservoir was fair to good using spinners and flies.

Fishing for trout at Tingley Beach was good using leech pattern flies, green PowerBait, garlic PowerBait, rainbow trout pattern Rooster Tail spinners, black Rooster Tail spinners and black Joe’s Flies spinners.

Fishing for trout at Trout Lakes was good using copper Dardevle spoons.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alumni Pond was good using Velveeta cheese balls and small, chartreuse Gulp minnow jigs.

Fishing for bass at Bear Canyon Lake was good using yellow Rooster Tail spinners. Fishing for trout was good using flies and red, orange and black Rooster Tail spinners. Fishing for crappie was fair to good using flies.

Bill Evans Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Caballo Lake was good using cut bait. Fishing for walleye was fair using cut bait.

Fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass at Elephant Butte Lake was fair to good using live minnows, green spinners and Senko worms. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for trout at Escondida Lake was good using homemade dough bait and nightcrawler worms.

Streamflow on the Gila River near Gila on Monday morning was 307 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Glenwood Pond was good using yellow spinners and brown dry flies.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was fair to good using chartreuse PowerBait and flies.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Quemado Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte Dam on Monday morning was 0 cfs. Fishing for catfish was good using cut bait and nightcrawler worms north of Elephant Butte Lake.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Trees Lake was fair to good using homemade garlic dough bait.

Fishing for trout at Young Pond was fair to good using nymph flies, worms and PowerBait.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for bass at Alto Lake was fair to good using small streamer flies. Fishing for trout was good using peach PowerBait.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Berrendo Creek had no reports from anglers this week. Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on this property.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 7 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the City of Alamogordo due to fire damage.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Brantley Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Carlsbad Municipal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Eunice Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Green Meadow Lake was fair to good using yellow PowerBait and purple Pistol Pete spinners.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was good using Mepps spinners, worms and salmon-peach PowerBait.

Jal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Van had no reports from anglers this week.

Oasis Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 0 cfs.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rio Bonito had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Ruidoso at Hollywood on Monday morning was 13 cfs.

Rock Lake Hatchery Kids’ Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Santa Rosa Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Sumner Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Timberon Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.