Police looking for teen accused in August shooting

Albuquerque police are looking for a teen who they say bragged on Instagram about shooting a woman in Downtown Albuquerque on Aug. 13.

They are looking for Damion P. Gallegos, 18, who is charged with two counts of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and use of a firearm.

Gallegos is accused of shooting the woman around 2 a.m. in a parking lot near Seventh and Central SW, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

The woman, who suffered gunshot wounds to her arm and leg, later told police she was with a group of friends when Gallegos became upset because she confronted him about pointing a black and red gun at a friend of hers, according to the complaint.

As the woman and her friend walked away from the parking lot, Gallegos shot at them three times, the complaint states. Her friend was grazed in the wrist.

After the shooting, the friend loaded the woman into the backseat of a vehicle of two bystanders in the area, according to the complaint. He asked them to drop her off at a local hospital, but they got in a crash on the way.

While responding to the shooting, officers came across the car crash, which was at Second and Lomas NW.

During their investigation, police discovered that Gallegos messaged several Instagram accounts on the day of the shooting writing, “Did u see me shoot that person,” and “The (expletive) I shot,” according to the complaint. When asked by another Instagram user what happened, Gallegos responded with “Shot sumbody” followed by “Down town,” according to the complaint.

The following day, Gallegos messaged another user that he “had just shot sum 1 there the day before.” He then sent several messages on Aug. 17 where he wrote that he “shot her in her leg and arm,” coinciding with the victim’s report to police, the complaint states.

Gallegos also mentioned the woman’s name in a message in which he asked another user about her and later wrote to the same user and said, “That’s who I shot,” according to the complaint.

The complaint also says police found several posts in Gallegos’ Instagram profile of him posing with a red and black gun, which matched the one victims both described to police after the shooting.