Couple charged in NE ABQ homicide

The young couple told detectives they didn’t want the stranger parking near their Northeast Albuquerque apartment, according to police. The boyfriend said he shot out the car’s back window to “scare” the man as he drove away.

The man in the car, 65-year-old William Vencill, actually lived at the complex and had just returned home on Sept. 15. He was hit in the neck by a bullet and died at the scene.

Detectives arrested the couple — Emery Gallegos and Savannah Davis, both 19 — on Wednesday at the bowling alley where Gallegos worked.

Both are charged with an open count of murder, tampering with evidence and conspiracy in Vencill’s death. It is unclear if they have an attorney and their families declined to comment.

Tom Vencill, William’s younger brother, said at the funeral service — video of which was attached to his obituary website — that the two were close despite a large age difference and taking different paths in life.

“We talked and would text, stayed in touch, but you always look back and wish you would have done more,” he said. “But I always appreciated his outlook on life… He never stopped looking for the best in others.”

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Police responded just before 2 a.m. to a shooting at the Mission Hills Apartment complex, near Menaul and Eubank NE. They found Vencill dead in the driver’s seat of his car in the parking lot.

Police said the car’s window had been shot out and there was a Vans shoe print on the door along with fingerprints on the outside of the vehicle. Security video showed a man wearing Vans shoes and a woman walk up to Vencill’s car after he drove into the parking lot.

The video showed a man approach the driver’s side as the woman goes behind Vencill’s car “as if to block it in.” The car is seen backing away in the video, forcing the woman to back up as well, and turns to drive away.

The video showed the man reached out with his right hand and a “muzzle flash” is seen from the man’s hand before the couple run away and Vencill crashes into a parked vehicle. In the video, the couple are seen running into a specific apartment and, minutes later, come back outside in different clothes.

The video showed the pair run to the car and open the door and “appear to be checking on” Vencill. Vencill can be seen moving in the driver’s seat and the couple run back to the same apartment.

Police discovered the apartment was rented by Gallegos and Davis and they matched the description of the couple seen in the video. Detectives found evidence on Facebook that showed Gallegos sold guns and cannabis cigarettes.

Photos on Gallegos’ Facebook included pictures of him holding a gun and wearing Vans shoes similar to the print found on Vencill’s car.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said after their arrest the couple told detectives “they were concerned with Vencill parking near their apartment and confronted him as he was looking for a parking spot.”

He said the couple told police Vencill tried to reverse and Davis blocked his car to prevent him from leaving. The spokesman said Gallegos stated he “shot through the back passenger window to scare (Vencill)” as he was leaving.