Sports Speak Up! Fans turning the page from Lobo football to Lobo hoops

By ABQJournal News Staff

HERE ARE SOME suggestions for the UNM Regents: 1. Drop football! 13 losing seasons out of the last 15. A bottomless pit for taxpayers. Really good players are not going to come here; and if they do, they’ll be in the transfer portal at the end of the season. 2. Sell or lease the stadium to United. That way they won’t have to build another. 3. With the money saved and earned, bring back men’s soccer and entice Coach (Jeremy) Fishbein to return. I’m sure he’d be willing to trade curry for quesadillas.

— Rich, Corrales

LOOK FORWARD to the men’s Lobo basketball season. The first game was not well attended and those of us at the pit saw a hustling, exciting and physical group of young men who played as a team and not as people who happened to meet in the tunnel on the way onto the playing floor. Kudos to Richard Pittino and these intrepid hard working Lobos. I look forward to a great year!

— Karen Taylor

I WATCHED the Lobo football game against a very mediocre Utah State team. The Lobos were mistake prone, and lackadaisical on offense. They seem to have some good athletes, and while the defense can be stellar at times, the offense can’t seem to get any traction.

— Ricardo Flores

