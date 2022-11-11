Lobo hoops women to redshirt two freshmen

Is it possible for a team to have too much depth?

University of New Mexico women’s basketball coach Mike Bradbury thinks his team does, and with that in mind, he hopes to preserve a year of eligibility for two of this season’s freshmen. Volcano Vista High School graduate Natalia Chavez and Albuquerque native Hannah Robbins have agreed to take redshirt seasons, Bradbury said after Thursday’s practice. Neither played in Monday’s season-opening 76-68 loss at Southern Utah.

The Lobos host Houston at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“Having Hannah and Tali redshirt is the plan right now.” Bradbury said. “They’re both talented enough to play but the limited minutes they were going to get were not worth losing a whole year (of eligibility).”

Chavez and Robbins are among four freshmen on UNM’s full 15-player roster this season and both are shooting guards, a position at which UNM is particlularly deep. Bradbury used 11 players in Monday’s opener, eight of them guards.

As redshirts, Chavez and Robbins can practice with their teammates but will not appear in games. They could be activated if injuries or some other turn of events requires them to play.

Both players figure to have more opportunities to earn significant minutes next season as UNM has five seniors on its 2022-23 roster, including starters Amaya Brown, Shaiquel McGruder and twins LaTascya and LaTora Duff — all of whom are in their final year of eligibility.

Bradbury said Chavez and Robbins agreed to take redshirt seasons after recent discussions with the coaching staff.

“A lot of it was their idea,” he said.

Chavez, a 5-10 guard from Cochiti Pueblo, helped lead Volcano Vista to back-to-back state titles in her final two years of high school. She hit a game-winning 3-pointer from near halfcourt in the state final as a junior.

Robbins, the daughter of former UNM men’s standout Rob Robbins, played at Phoenix’s PHH Prep last season. The 6-foot wing was recently tabbed as Mountain West preseason freshman of the year.

SUNDAY: Houston at UNM, 2 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM