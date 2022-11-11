New clinic cat named after senior gentleman

Second in a series.

My practice was in its infancy in 1978, but we were ready for anything. I had an ECG, X-ray machine and a full array of surgical instruments – everything but stationery and business cards. The equine veterinarian next door recommended a printer, so I called Mr. Franklin Lancaster. He offered to come by to design my spiffy new letterhead.

When this senior gentleman arrived, he cordially greeted Martha at the front desk and waited patiently as I finished with a client who had brought in an duck with diarrhea. That’s right – a duck named Harley (not Donald), who recovered just fine, thank you very much. I washed my hands of feathers and duck droppings, and invited Mr. Lancaster into my slightly-bigger-than-a-phonebooth-sized office. Despite being old enough to be my grandfather, he treated me with deference. I was struck by his courtly manners. Examples of good behavior can appear any time.

I placed my order and walked Mr. Lancaster to the door. As I turned around, I glanced over at Martha behind the counter to find a young woman just bursting with unbridled enthusiasm. She summarily announced the name of our new cat: Mr. Lancaster. Did I mention my tendency to name pets after people? Well, I am not alone.

My initial admonishment to Martha and Amos that this was not our kitten, and most certainly was someone else’s errant pet, had lost all credibility. It was only the previous evening that I had scoured El Pueblo Road for the blue-eyed white kitty’s family and, finding no one willing to acknowledge pet parenthood, I acknowledged that we now had a clinic cat. As we came to know our new pet, it became clear that, if anybody needed an example of good behavior, it was Mr. Lancaster – the feline version, that is.

Next week: Mr. Lancaster’s ignominious past.

