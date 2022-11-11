 Prep football playoffs: Here's how to watch games from afar - Albuquerque Journal

Prep football playoffs: Here’s how to watch games from afar

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

At 7 o’clock on Friday night, four footballs will go into the air in Rio Rancho, Hobbs, Las Cruces and Albuquerque. And the quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs will have begun.

Prep football fans who are eager to sample as much of the 6A postseason as possible from their living room will certainly have some options to digest much — but not all — of the 6A action.

Cleveland High School is hosting Los Lunas in one of the 6A quarterfinals. Fans can access the game on the Sports Primo page via the NFHS Network.

Volcano Vista fans who aren’t going to travel to Watson Memorial Stadium in Hobbs will be able to watch the Hawks play the Eagles on HobbsAmerica.com. And they’ll be able to do so for free, as Noalmark Broadcasting in Hobbs bought the rights to stream games from the Hobbs campus, Hobbs High athletic director Brenda Wilson said.

“That’s the way we do things in Lea County,” Wilson said.

Albuquerque’s ProView Networks will staff the Farmington-La Cueva game at Wilson Stadium, and that contest, like Cleveland-Los Lunas, will go out through the NFHS Network.

Las Cruces district AD Ernie Viramontes said the fourth 6A quarterfinal, the one at the Field of Dreams between Rio Rancho and Centennial, would not be streamed.

On Saturday, Valley High is playing at the Bulldog Bowl in Artesia in the Class 5A quarterfinals. Bulldogs coach Jeremy Maupin said fans can watch the game through KSVPtv.com at 1 p.m. Saturday.

<a class=”maxpreps-widget-link” href=”https://www.maxpreps.com/tournament/view.aspx?tournamentid=e497800a-9019-ed11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784&amp;ssid=66439386-7bb5-42f6-9628-ea444a3a2d59&amp;bracketid=bd558210-9019-ed11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784″ data-width=”666″ data-height=”1200″ data-type=”tournament” data-member-id=”a4d7677d-f5d9-4362-b012-c9a29e290ec5″ data-allow-scrollbar=”true”>2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 6A</a><script type=”text/javascript” >(function(d){var mp = d.createElement(‘script’),h=d.getElementsByTagName(‘head’)[0];mp.type=’text/javascript’;mp.async=true;mp.src=’https://www.maxpreps.com/includes/js/widget/widget.compressed.js’;h.appendChild(mp);})(document);</script>

<a class=”maxpreps-widget-link” href=”https://www.maxpreps.com/tournament/view.aspx?tournamentid=e497800a-9019-ed11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784&amp;ssid=66439386-7bb5-42f6-9628-ea444a3a2d59&amp;bracketid=6398800a-9019-ed11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784″ data-width=”666″ data-height=”1200″ data-type=”tournament” data-member-id=”a4d7677d-f5d9-4362-b012-c9a29e290ec5″ data-allow-scrollbar=”true”>2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 5A</a><script type=”text/javascript” >(function(d){var mp = d.createElement(‘script’),h=d.getElementsByTagName(‘head’)[0];mp.type=’text/javascript’;mp.async=true;mp.src=’https://www.maxpreps.com/includes/js/widget/widget.compressed.js’;h.appendChild(mp);})(document);</script>

<a class=”maxpreps-widget-link” href=”https://www.maxpreps.com/tournament/view.aspx?tournamentid=e497800a-9019-ed11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784&amp;ssid=66439386-7bb5-42f6-9628-ea444a3a2d59&amp;bracketid=4098800a-9019-ed11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784″ data-width=”666″ data-height=”1200″ data-type=”tournament” data-member-id=”a4d7677d-f5d9-4362-b012-c9a29e290ec5″ data-allow-scrollbar=”true”>2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 4A</a><script type=”text/javascript” >(function(d){var mp = d.createElement(‘script’),h=d.getElementsByTagName(‘head’)[0];mp.type=’text/javascript’;mp.async=true;mp.src=’https://www.maxpreps.com/includes/js/widget/widget.compressed.js’;h.appendChild(mp);})(document);</script>

<a class=”maxpreps-widget-link” href=”https://www.maxpreps.com/tournament/view.aspx?tournamentid=e497800a-9019-ed11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784&amp;ssid=66439386-7bb5-42f6-9628-ea444a3a2d59&amp;bracketid=1d98800a-9019-ed11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784″ data-width=”666″ data-height=”1200″ data-type=”tournament” data-member-id=”a4d7677d-f5d9-4362-b012-c9a29e290ec5″ data-allow-scrollbar=”true”>2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 3A</a><script type=”text/javascript” >(function(d){var mp = d.createElement(‘script’),h=d.getElementsByTagName(‘head’)[0];mp.type=’text/javascript’;mp.async=true;mp.src=’https://www.maxpreps.com/includes/js/widget/widget.compressed.js’;h.appendChild(mp);})(document);</script>

<a class=”maxpreps-widget-link” href=”https://www.maxpreps.com/tournament/view.aspx?tournamentid=e497800a-9019-ed11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784&amp;ssid=66439386-7bb5-42f6-9628-ea444a3a2d59&amp;bracketid=0b98800a-9019-ed11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784″ data-width=”666″ data-height=”1200″ data-type=”tournament” data-member-id=”a4d7677d-f5d9-4362-b012-c9a29e290ec5″ data-allow-scrollbar=”true”>2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 2A</a><script type=”text/javascript” >(function(d){var mp = d.createElement(‘script’),h=d.getElementsByTagName(‘head’)[0];mp.type=’text/javascript’;mp.async=true;mp.src=’https://www.maxpreps.com/includes/js/widget/widget.compressed.js’;h.appendChild(mp);})(document);</script>

<a class=”maxpreps-widget-link” href=”https://www.maxpreps.com/tournament/view.aspx?tournamentid=e497800a-9019-ed11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784&amp;ssid=66439386-7bb5-42f6-9628-ea444a3a2d59&amp;bracketid=f997800a-9019-ed11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784″ data-width=”666″ data-height=”1200″ data-type=”tournament” data-member-id=”a4d7677d-f5d9-4362-b012-c9a29e290ec5″ data-allow-scrollbar=”true”>2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 8-Man</a><script type=”text/javascript” >(function(d){var mp = d.createElement(‘script’),h=d.getElementsByTagName(‘head’)[0];mp.type=’text/javascript’;mp.async=true;mp.src=’https://www.maxpreps.com/includes/js/widget/widget.compressed.js’;h.appendChild(mp);})(document);</script>

<a class=”maxpreps-widget-link” href=”https://www.maxpreps.com/tournament/view.aspx?tournamentid=e497800a-9019-ed11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784&amp;ssid=66439386-7bb5-42f6-9628-ea444a3a2d59&amp;bracketid=e597800a-9019-ed11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784″ data-width=”666″ data-height=”1200″ data-type=”tournament” data-member-id=”a4d7677d-f5d9-4362-b012-c9a29e290ec5″ data-allow-scrollbar=”true”>2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 6-Man</a><script type=”text/javascript” >(function(d){var mp = d.createElement(‘script’),h=d.getElementsByTagName(‘head’)[0];mp.type=’text/javascript’;mp.async=true;mp.src=’https://www.maxpreps.com/includes/js/widget/widget.compressed.js’;h.appendChild(mp);})(document);</script>

