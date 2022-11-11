 APD seeks teen who bragged about shooting - Albuquerque Journal

APD seeks teen who bragged about shooting

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers released this image of Damion Gallegos, who is wanted in connection with an August shooting in Downtown Albuquerque. (SOURCE: Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers)

Albuquerque police are looking for a teen they say bragged on Instagram about shooting a woman in Downtown Albuquerque on Aug. 13.

The man they are seeking is Damion P. Gallegos, 18, who is charged with two counts of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and use of a firearm.

Gallegos is accused of shooting the woman around 2 a.m. in a parking lot near Seventh and Central SW, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

The woman, who suffered gunshot wounds to her arm and leg, later told police she was with a group of friends when Gallegos became upset because she confronted him about pointing a black-and-red gun at a friend of hers, according to the complaint.

As the woman and her friend walked away from the parking lot, Gallegos shot at them three times, the complaint states. Her friend was grazed in the wrist.

After the shooting, the friend put the woman in the back seat of a vehicle belonging to two bystanders in the area, according to the complaint. He asked them to drop her off at a local hospital, but they had an accident on the way.

While responding to the shooting, officers came across the car crash, which happened at Second and Lomas NW.

During their investigation, police discovered that Gallegos had messaged several Instagram accounts on the day of the shooting, writing, “Did u see me shoot that person,” and “The (expletive) I shot,” according to the complaint. When asked by another Instagram user what happened, Gallegos responded with “Shot sumbody” followed by “Down town,” according to the complaint.

The following day, Gallegos messaged another user that he “had just shot sum 1 there the day before.” He then sent several messages on Aug. 17 in which he wrote that he “shot her in her leg and arm,” coinciding with the victim’s report to police, the complaint states.

Gallegos also mentioned the woman’s name in a message in which he asked another user about her, and later wrote to the same user and said, “That’s who I shot,” according to the complaint.

The complaint also says police found several posts in Gallegos’ Instagram profile of him posing with a red-and-black gun that matched the one both victims described to police after the shooting.

