Nonprofit creates treats for sick kids

Treats often create smiles.

That’s the mission behind Icing Smiles, a nonprofit that creates dream cakes and other special treats for delivery to sick kids across the country.

KOAT-TV is spotlighting the organization as part of the “Good News File” in its broadcast today. The segment will introduce viewers to some of the people who make these cakes as well as a little girl from Albuquerque who had a special birthday because of this program.

According to the organization, volunteers make about 3,000 cakes a year for families who qualify.

“We also serve siblings,” said Tracy Quisenberry, Icing Smiles CEO. “So once a medical child qualifies, their siblings also qualify because the siblings really are the unsung heroes who often don’t get the attention of their parents because of the sick child.”

