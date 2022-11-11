 Russia claims all troops gone from city in southern Ukraine - Albuquerque Journal

Russia claims all troops gone from city in southern Ukraine

By Hanna Arhirova and John Leicester / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that it finished pulling out its troops from the western bank of the Dnieper River in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, a retreat that marks another humiliating setback for Moscow in its war in Ukraine. .

In a statement carried by Russia’s state news agencies, the ministry said the withdrawal was completed at 5 a.m. on Friday, and not a single unit of military equipment was left behind.

Areas the Russian military departed from included the city of Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow seized during its 8 1/2 month invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin remained defiant Friday, insisting the retreat in no way represented an embarrassment for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow continues to view the Kherson region as part of Russia.

He added that the Kremlin doesn’t regret holding festivities just over a month ago to celebrate the illegal annexation of Kherson and three other Ukrainian regions.

Shortly before the Russian announcement, the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the situation in the Kherson region as “difficult.” It reported Russian shelling of some of the villages and towns Ukrainian forces reclaimed in recent weeks during their counteroffensive in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian officials were wary of the Russian pullback announced this week, fearing their soldiers could get drawn into an ambush in Kherson city, which had a prewar population of 280,000. Military analysts also had predicted it would take Russia’s military at least a week to complete the troop withdrawal.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Thursday that the retreating Russian troops laid mines throughout Kherson to turn it into a “city of death.” He also predicted they would shell the city after relocating across the Dnieper River.

The state of the key Antonivskiy Bridge that links the western and eastern banks of the Dnieper in the Kherson region remained unclear Friday, and could be key in determining whether the Russians have in fact all left Kherson city.

Russian media reports suggested the bridge was blown up following the Russian withdrawal; pro-Kremlin reporters posted footage of the bridge missing a large section. But Sergei Yeliseyev, a Russian-installed official in the Kherson region, told the Interfax news agency that “the Antonivskiy Bridge hasn’t been blown up, it’s in the same condition.”

Recapturing the city could provide Ukraine a launching pad for supplies and troops to try to win back other lost territory in the south, including Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014.

From its forces new positions on the eastern bank, however, the Kremlin could try to escalate the war, which U.S. assessments showed may already have killed or wounded tens of thousands of civilians and hundreds of thousands of soldiers.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

___

Leicester reported from Kyiv.

Home » AP Feeds » Russia claims all troops gone from city in southern Ukraine

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Democrats pad narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races
AP Feeds
Democrats padded their narrow leads in ... Democrats padded their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to ...
2
Musk warns Twitter's survival is at stake as staff ...
AP Feeds
Elon Musk warned Twitter employees Thursday ... Elon Musk warned Twitter employees Thursday to brace for 'difficult times ahead' that might end with the collapse of the social media platform if ...
3
Russia withdrawing, Ukrainian official fears 'city of death'
AP Feeds
Russia said it began withdrawing troops ... Russia said it began withdrawing troops from a strategic Ukrainian city Thursday, creating a potential turning point in the grinding war, while a Ukrainian ...
4
Russia withdrawing, Ukrainian official fears 'city of death'
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia said ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia said it began withdrawing troops from a strategic Ukrainian city Thursday, creating a potential turning point in the grinding ...
5
Tropical Storm Nicole could doom some beachfront homes
AP Feeds
Tropical Storm Nicole hit Florida as ... Tropical Storm Nicole hit Florida as a hurricane Thursday, sending hits highest storm surges to places that lost their seawalls during Hurricane Ian only ...
6
What's 'Putin's chef' cooking up with talk on US ...
AP Feeds
Yevgeny Prigozhin has had many roles: ... Yevgeny Prigozhin has had many roles: Convicted felon and hot dog vendor. Owner of a swanky St. Petersburg restaurant and holder of lucrative government ...
7
AP VoteCast: How voters felt about happy hours, Taylor ...
AP Feeds
In Massachusetts, Democrats and Republicans could ... In Massachusetts, Democrats and Republicans could find an issue to agree on: letting bars have happy hours. Commonwealth law bans bars and other establishments ...
8
Russia's Putin won't attend upcoming G-20 summit in Bali
AP Feeds
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not ... Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia next week, an Indonesian government official said Thursday, avoiding a ...
9
GOP nudges closer to House win; Senate could hinge ...
AP Feeds
Republicans inched closer to a narrow ... Republicans inched closer to a narrow House majority Wednesday, while control of the Senate hinged on a few tight races in a midterm election ...