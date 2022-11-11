 Famed painting 'The Scream' targeted by climate activists - Albuquerque Journal

Famed painting ‘The Scream’ targeted by climate activists

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norwegian police said two climate activists tried in vain Friday to glue themselves to Edvard Munch’s 1893 masterpiece “The Scream” at an Oslo museum and no harm was reported to the painting of a waif-like figure appearing to scream.

Police said they were alerted by the National Museum of Norway and had three people under their “control.” A third person filmed the pair that tried to affix to the painting, Norwegian news agency NTB said.

The museum said that the room where the glass-protected painting is exhibited “was emptied of the public and closed,” and will reopen as soon as possible. The rest of museum remained open.

Police said there was glue residue on the glass mount.

A video of the incident showed museum guards holding two activists with one shouting “I scream for people dying” and another one shouts “I scream when lawmakers ignore science” while a person was shielding the painting from the protesters.

Environmental activists from the Norwegian organization “Stopp oljeletinga” — Norwegian for Stop Oil Exploration — were behind the stunt, saying they “wanted to pressure lawmakers into stopping oil exploration.” Norway is a major producer of offshore oil and gas.

“We are campaigning against ‘Scream’ because it is perhaps Norway’s most famous painting,” activist spokeswoman Astrid Rem told The Associated Press. “There have been lots of similar actions around Europe, they have managed something that no other action has managed: achieve an extremely large amount of coverage and press.”

It was the latest episode in which climate activists have targeted famous paintings in European museums.

Two Belgian activists who targeted Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring” in a Dutch museum in October were sentenced to two months in prison. The painting wasn’t damaged and was returned to its wall a day later.

Earlier this month, climate protesters threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum and a similar protest happened in London, where protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery. In both those cases, the paintings also weren’t damaged.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the climate and environment at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Home » Entertainment » Most Recent Entertainment News » Famed painting ‘The Scream’ targeted by climate activists

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at ...
Most Recent Entertainment News
Guitarist Jeff Cook, who co-founded the ... Guitarist Jeff Cook, who co-founded the country group Alabama and steered them up the charts with such hits as 'Song of the South' and ...
2
Chris Evans named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine
Most Recent Entertainment News
Chris Evans may have put down ... Chris Evans may have put down Captain America's shield but he's got a new badge of honor: he's been named People magazine's Sexiest Man ...
3
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
Most Recent Entertainment News
Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began ... Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at ...
4
Takeoff, dead at 28 in shooting, was 'chill' Migos ...
Most Recent Entertainment News
At just 28, rapper Takeoff had ... At just 28, rapper Takeoff had cultivated a rich hip-hop legacy with Migos -- along with a reputation as the trio's most lowkey member ...
5
Houston police seek witnesses to rapper Takeoff's killing
Most Recent Entertainment News
Police said they have few leads ... Police said they have few leads in the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley. Takeoff, ...
6
Tunes with teeth: Edison might have left his mark ...
More News
Hard of hearing, Thomas Edison found ... Hard of hearing, Thomas Edison found a unique way to appreciate piano music. As someone played, the great inventor would lean in close to ...
7
'Black Adam' takes top spot at box office again
Most Recent Entertainment News
' Black Adam,' the Dwayne Johnson-fronted ... ' Black Adam,' the Dwayne Johnson-fronted DC superhero film, kept its hold on the No. 1 spot at the North American box office in ...
8
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock ... Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as 'Great Balls of ...
9
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years
Most Recent Entertainment News
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have ... Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles ...