 Mountain West hires WCC Commissioner Gloria Nevarez - Albuquerque Journal

Mountain West hires WCC Commissioner Gloria Nevarez

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Gloria Nevarez, the commissioner of the West Coast Conference, on Friday was announced as the next commissioner of the Mountain West Conference. She is set to start Jan. 1, 2023. (Image via TheMW.com)
The Mountain West Conference has its new leader.

The league on Friday announced it has hired West Coast Conference Commissioner Gloria Nevarez to take over the 11-member Mountain West starting Jan. 1, replacing the retiring Craig Thompson, who is the only commissioner in the league’s 23-year history. Thompson announced his retirement in September.

Nevarez has been the WCC’s commissioner the past five years. She will now become the second female commissioner of an FBS level football conference, joining Conference USA’s Judy MacLeod.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Gloria will lead our membership into the future during a critical and challenging period in intercollegiate athletics,” UNM President Garnett Stokes, the chair of the MW Board of Directors, said in a release. “We had an impressive pool of candidates, but in the end, Gloria had the vision, the experience, the desire and the ability to elevate our league and our twelve member institutions. She will be a great leader for the Conference and take us to unprecedented heights, after working closely with Craig in the upcoming transition. On behalf of the MWC Board of Directors, we welcome Gloria and her husband, Rick, to our family.”

Prior to her scheduled introductory Zoom teleconference with media, the league put out the following statement from Nevarez: “We will be aggressive, we will be innovative, we will be inclusive and we will keep our focus on the student-athletes who call the Mountain West Conference home.”

While with the WCC, the league that is home to college basketball powerhouse Gonzaga, the conference was able to expand its television contracts and increase exposure.

Prior to her time at the WCC, Nevarez also worked as Senior Associate Commissioner at the Pac-12 where she oversaw all conference sports and championships except football. She also served as the conference liaison for men’s basketball and tournament director of the men’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas, Nev. She has also been a compliance director at Mountain West member San Jose State University, has worked at the University of Oklahoma and has a law degree from University of California, Berkeley.

Nevarez is from Santa Clara, California. She played basketball at Massachusetts.

