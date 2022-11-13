Californians take their billions to all of NM’s neighbors

California has an outmigration problem, and it seems everyone in the greater Southwest is benefiting from it – except New Mexico. Policymakers can change that.

According to the IRS, between 2018 and 2019, 71,547 more American households left California for other states than moved in. Isn’t that odd? California is a place that seemingly has it all: beaches and mountains, vast infrastructure networks, fertile land, generous social benefits and respected universities. Yet, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the state has seen annual net negative domestic migration since 1990.

Of the households leaving California in 2019, 52% migrated to states that border New Mexico. Arizona gained 14,397 California households worth $1.2 billion in adjusted gross income (AGI). Texas gained 14,242 households, Colorado gained 4,762 households, and Utah gained 2,993 households, for net AGI migration of $2.5 billion.

New Mexico was 13th on the list. Only 1,143 California households, or 1.6%, chose to relocate to the Land of Enchantment.

Why are Californians stopping in Arizona and driving through New Mexico to reach Texas?

As of the Tax Foundation’s 2022 State Business Tax Climate Index, the second most recent edition of our rankings, New Mexico was encircled by states with greater tax competitiveness. Overall, we ranked New Mexico 27th last year. Meanwhile, Utah ranked 10th, Texas was 14th, Colorado 20th, Arizona was on its way to 15th from 23rd, and Oklahoma was 26th. California was 48th. New Mexico’s gross receipts tax rate reduction has improved the state’s ranking for our 2023 edition, but it still trails all neighbors except Oklahoma.

Think tax competitiveness doesn’t matter for taxpayers making the jump from California? Consider these facts: since 1998, Texas and Arizona have been, on average, the third and fourth most popular destinations for net migration of California AGI. New Mexico has been the 20th. As a result, Texas has been the recipient of $15.9 billion of California income while Arizona received $12.9 billion. New Mexico only gained $165 million. Between 1998 and 2021, Arizona’s real gross state product (GSP) – the size of the state’s economy adjusted for inflation – increased 90%, while Texas’ real GSP grew 96%. New Mexico’s only grew 40%.

There is more to business and location decisions than just taxes, like infrastructure and a skilled workforce, but it would be a mistake to suggest tax policies are irrelevant. The globalization of supply chains has often taken the rap for displacing jobs, but according to the U.S. Labor Department, most mass job relocations are from one U.S. state to another.

Every participant in an economy weighs what is most important to him or her. At the moment, tax policies may not register at the top of New Mexicans’ priority list. Nevertheless, the taxes paid by businesses will eventually affect everyone since they are ultimately borne by individuals through lower wages, increased prices, and a lower standard of living. Many taxpayers leaving California can attest to this firsthand.

New Mexico can become a more attractive destination for businesses and families by first shrinking the gross receipts tax base to eliminate the damaging effects of tax pyramiding. Residents would also be well served by policies that lower the top marginal income tax rates and reduce reliance on volatile oil and gas taxes for funding essential government programs.

Taxpayers and policymakers should remember that states do not institute tax policy in a vacuum. Every change to a state’s tax system makes its business climate more or less competitive relative to its neighbors – as California has shown. Will our new statehouse seize the opportunity that California is giving New Mexico?

The Tax Foundation is a nonpartisan think tank in Washington, D.C.