Mr. President, it’s supply and demand that drives our gas prices

By Doug Ackerman / President and CEO, New Mexico Oil and Gas Association

SANTA FE – Petroleum prices are determined by market forces of supply and demand, not individual companies. The global price of crude oil is the primary determinant of the price we all pay at the pump.

Yet, President Biden continues to blame oil and natural gas producers for the high price Americans are paying at the pump. These accusations have no merit. The president’s comments do nothing but continue to discharge investment at a time when Americans and the world need more supply to meet today’s energy demands.

Federal Trade Commission investigations, today and throughout history, have not produced a single case of “price gouging” or “war profiteering” as the president currently states, and the American people are looking for solutions, not finger pointing and politics.

The only solution to high energy prices, pending diesel fuel shortages and increased winter demand for heating, is to increase supply.

Oil prices are currently high due to increased demand, a global supply crunch, dependence on foreign producers, workforce constraints, increasing geopolitical instability in Eastern Europe and energy policy uncertainty from Washington and Europe.

Tapping into strategic reserves is an attempt at a quick fix that only weakens American security.

This administration needs an energy policy reset. We need not look further than the situation in Europe to see what happens when nations depend on energy production from foreign sources with unstable governments that have agendas of their own.

There is more this administration and policymakers can do to ensure access to affordable reliable energy, starting with prioritizing our U.S. production, workforce and energy infrastructure, especially right here in New Mexico.

The Permian Basin in southeast New Mexico is one of the most prolific energy basins in the world. New Mexico’s producers are working to meet the rising energy demand as supply continues to lag, but policy and legal uncertainty is complicating market challenges.

The solution to America’s energy crunch is right here in New Mexico, and through technology, innovation and our ability to exceed standards, our producers provide a secure, reliable and cleaner energy that improves the lives and communities of all Americans.

President Biden, we are your solution to truly lowering the price at the pump, keeping this winter’s heating costs in check and keeping our supply chains moving for all Americans. We stand ready to keep America secure and strong. We stand ready to be a big part of America’s cleaner energy transition.

