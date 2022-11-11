 Outdoor recreation in New Mexico booms - Albuquerque Journal

Outdoor recreation in New Mexico booms

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico had the fifth highest growth in employment in outdoor recreation over the past year, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis on Wednesday.

The sector includes jobs relating activities like skiing, fishing and hiking, as well as services and products associated with them, according to the federal data released.

Between 2020 and 2021, employment in outdoor recreation rose 18.2% in the state — 5% higher than the national average — for a total of 28,475 jobs in the industry.

However, New Mexico is still 39th in outdoor recreation employment. Arizona ranked 16th and Colorado 10th.

Outdoor recreation made New Mexico $400 million more this year than in 2020, for a total of $2.3 billion. That’s about 2% of the state’s total GDP. Nationally, outdoor activities bring in about 1.9% of the country’s GDP.

RVing, boating and fishing, and snow activities accounted for the highest proportion of the GDP from the industry.

But New Mexico is still behind Southwestern states like Utah and Colorado, for which outdoor recreation accounted for 2.7% of state GDP in both states.

