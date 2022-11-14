Build in greywater systems to reduce consumption

Several years ago, I contacted several governmental agencies to suggest the installation of greywater systems in all commercial or government projects and as a requirement for all future residential project developments. At the time, at least one Bernalillo County commissioner agreed it was a good idea but said it would be difficult to pass through the commission.

Greywater systems are a recycling method where greywater produced in a property is reused in non-human processes. Greywater systems are becoming increasingly popular as environmentally-minded businesses look for solutions to reduce their carbon footprint and water consumption.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the average American uses 88 gallons of water per day. Nationwide, landscape irrigation has been estimated to account for nearly one-third of all residential water use, totaling 9 billion gallons a day. Obviously, in our city/state, the use of such a system would save thousands of gallons of water each day – water that is becoming as precious to us as oil.

The use of a greywater system would allow used water from sinks and possibly washing machines to be diverted from sewage systems to a septic tank or other holding tank to be used for landscape watering. More complicated industrial or residential systems would require the use of a series of pumps and filtration units to partially treat greywater so it might be used safely in toilets or other internal uses. Additionally, greywater reuse increases the productivity of sustainable backyard ecosystems that provide food and shelter for wildlife.

Companies can apply for enhanced capital allowances (ECA) for investments made into greywater systems, lowering the overall cost of installing one.

Obviously the most cost-effective way of installing a greywater system is incorporating one into the design stage of any new building to ensure there is space for required pumping and filtration systems. Homes can be retro-fitted of course, but at a much greater cost.

I believe we are way past the time of debating why we should or should not use such a system in all buildings in our city. Most of us must have seen how the Rio Grande dried up this summer. Small farmers in Albuquerque had difficulty having water delivered to their acequias. Farmers south of ABQ were in even worse shape. At one time, a system cost about $500 in materials, less the holding tank or septic system. It is likely an entire system might add the cost of $8,000 into any residential building cost. However, over the space of a few years, the homeowner could recover the cost in water savings on their bill.

I encourage our local government to seriously consider greywater systems in all future building plans of government, commercial or residential developments.