 State Indian Affairs secretary moves on - Albuquerque Journal

State Indian Affairs secretary moves on

By ABQJournal News Staff

Indian Affairs Secretary Lynn Trujillo

SANTA FE — Indian Affairs Secretary Lynn Trujillo — a member of Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Cabinet since January 2019 — is set to leave the administration at the end of the month.

Trujillo, a former general counsel at Sandia Pueblo, where she is also a member, has worked on legislation that resulted in new funding for schools in Native American communities, and led a state task force focused on missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Before joining Lujan Grisham’s administration, Trujillo served as a Native American coordinator in the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

As a Cabinet secretary, Trujillo said, “it has been my privilege to serve the 23 sovereign nations and (all) Native American citizens in our state, the legislature and state agencies.”

In a written statement, Lujan Grisham thanked Trujillo for her service.

“She has been a steadfast advocate for Indigenous New Mexicans, as I know she will continue to be, and I wish her all the best in her future endeavors,” the governor said.

