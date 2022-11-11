 'Chocolate: An Exhibition' gives a taste into the bean's rich history

A sweet time at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science

By Carl Knauf / Journal Staff Writer

Chocolate lovers can come and taste the differences between milk, dark, white and even ruby chocolate during Sweet Saturdays at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science. The event is part of the traveling exhibit “Chocolate: An Exhibition.” (Courtesy of New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science)

The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science is a pretty sweet place to visit, especially this upcoming Saturday.

Since June 17, the museum has housed the traveling exhibit “Chocolate: The Exhibition.” Visitors learn about the delicacy’s journey from discovery to modern indulgence, including how various cultures have used cacao throughout history.

Deb Novak, the museum’s chief educator, said there has been “an even keel flow of people coming through.”

“It’s history- and science-based,” she said about the exhibit. “How we were going to share it educationally in the museum was actually a long discussion.”

Visitors can learn about New Mexico’s trade connection to chocolate through Chaco Canyon, Europe’s part in cutting the bitterness with sweetness, and even the drama and controversy surrounding Baby Ruth.

In addition, informative displays and videos explain the science behind chocolate, including cacao’s basic composition and journey from bitter bean to the silky smoothness we know and love.

However, education and history can only take guests of the exhibit so far. The experience can be heightened and satisfied with a taste test.

On select Saturdays during the exhibit’s nine-month stay at the museum, specialized chocolate experts will not only provide visitors with an educational experience, but a deeper bite into history with some samples.

During these family-friendly days, visitors learn about the difference between milk, dark and white chocolate, and not just the taste, but their specific properties.

For example, Novak said, “If you have all three of them in front of you, you can take a white chocolate chip, a dark chocolate chip and a milk chocolate chip and time how long it takes for them to melt in your mouth.”

Lately, ruby chocolate has been piquing curiosity. The variation has a similar sweetness level to white chocolate, but produces natural hints of fruit within its reddish hue.

Novak explained, “It’s a relatively new chocolate where they’ve taken the reddest of the beans and reddest of the pods, and then they don’t ferment it as long, and it has this amazing fruity flavor.”

She added, “Last time I had samples that lasted the entire time, but I don’t guarantee that, so if you want a sample, earlier is probably better.”

Though “Chocolate: The Exhibition” is already a detailed exhibit, Sweet Saturdays allows visitors to be immersed in the process and history of using chocolate with a more hands-on approach.

Special chocolate molds can be found during Sweet Saturdays at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science as part of the traveling exhibit “Chocolate: An Exhibition.” (Courtesy of New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science)

Visitors will learn about how chocolate has spread across the world since being discovered in a Mesoamerican rainforest, from biology to edible use to trade to sweet delicacy, and the display is complemented by a life-sized cacao tree.

The cacao seed has as rich a history as its taste, so learning about chocolate is enough to validate your surrender into temptation.

“It’s a chance to learn a little more about chocolate; it’s a chance to see the exhibit if you haven’t,” Novak said. “It’s a chance to visit a museum.”

Sweet Saturday takes place on Nov. 19 and is included in the museum’s admission price. The event begins at 10 a.m.

After indulging, visitors are encouraged to check out the grand opening of “Roving With Perseverance,” which features life-size replicas of NASA’s Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter.

Sweet Saturday
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

WHERE: New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science, 1801 Mountain Road NW

HOW MUCH: $8 adults, $7 seniors and youth, $5 children ages 3-12, free for children under age 2, at nmnaturalhistory.org

