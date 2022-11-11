 Georgia O'Keeffe Museum celebrates artist's 135th birthday

Here’s what’s happening on Georgia O’Keeffe’s 135th birthday

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Malcolm Varon “Georgia O’Keeffe at Ghost Ranch, Pedernal in Background,” 1977 (print date 2021) Archival pigment photograph, loan Malcolm Varon. (Courtesy of the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum)

Georgia O’Keeffe left her mark in the art world.

She also left a legacy in New Mexico.

As part of the celebration of her 135th birthday, The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum will host two events on Sunday, Nov. 13, and Tuesday, Nov. 15.

O’Keeffe was born Nov. 15, 1887 near Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. After a full life and a renowned career as an artist, O’Keeffe died in Santa Fe on March 6, 1986, at the age of 98.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, the museum kicks off Family FunDay with activities for the whole family.

According to museum officials, to take part in Family FunDay activities, attendees should first visit the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum Education Annex, located at 123 Grant Ave. in Santa Fe, to receive a day pass to the museum, a campus map and a schedule of activities for the day.

Scheduled activities include:

• 10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Education Annex: Hands-on Art Making with the Santa Fe Children’s Museum.

• 1 p.m.-3 p.m. – Research Center Garden: “Story Time in the Garden with Santa Fe Public Libraries.” Warm blankets, cookies and hot cocoa will be complimentary.

• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Museum Galleries: Gallery Treasure Hunt with prizes.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, free cake will be served at the museum to celebrate O’Keeffe’s birthday.

Complimentary tickets will be offered on a walk-in basis for times throughout the day and no advanced reservations will be necessary.

The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 and Tuesday, Nov. 15.

To learn more about Georgia O’Keeffe, visit gokm.org.

Also at Electric Playhouse on Tuesday, Nov. 15, there will be $15 tickets for “Music for the Eyes: A New O’Keeffe Experience” in celebration of her birthday.

“Music for the Eyes” begins with a 13-minute immersive orientation to the artist’s works as you’ve never seen them before. More information can be found at electricplayhouse.com.

