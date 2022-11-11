Dion’s opens location in Ventana Ranch

Ventana Ranch residents will no longer have to drive to Cottonwood Mall for a taste of classic Albuquerque pizza chain Dion’s.

On Thursday, Dion’s opened a new dine-in and drive-thru location at 9620 Universe NW.

“We are excited to open our Ventana Ranch location and to grow our reach in the metro area,” said CEO Mark Herman in a release. “We know that so many of our Westside customers are ready for a more accessible option, and we’re thrilled for the opportunity to offer it.”

The Ventana Ranch location will look a little bit different than other Dion’s locations — it’s the first location that Dion’s has built with an updated interior and exterior design.

This is Dion’s first new location in the Albuquerque metro area since 2014, and the chain’s 16th Albuquerque metro location overall. Dion’s now has 22 locations around New Mexico, as well as a handful in Colorado and Texas. The chain was founded in Albuquerque in 1978 by Jon Patten and Bill Scott.