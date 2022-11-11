Judge rejects attorney’s bid to disqualify DA from case

An attorney who alleges prosecutors obtained hundreds of recordings of jail phone conversations between himself and his client failed in his bid to remove the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office from the case.

State District Judge Brett Loveless found that the DA’s office in fact swept up recordings of jail calls between defense attorney William Cooley and his client, but apparently did so inadvertently as “a normal business practice.”

“It is undisputed that the Second Judicial District Attorney’s Office came into possession of one hundred thirty-three jail phone calls that possibly contain attorney-client privileged communications,” Loveless wrote.

“The Court recognizes the seriousness of the District Attorney’s Office coming into possession of attorney-client privileged phone calls,” Loveless wrote. He ordered the DA’s office to destroy all Cooley’s attorney-client calls.

But Loveless also found that Cooley failed to take steps that would have prevented the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center from recording calls between him and his client.

The dispute centers on the practice by the Metropolitan Detention Center and other New Mexico jails and prisons of recording phone conversations between inmates and outside parties. Those recordings often are introduced as evidence in trials.

But communications between criminal defendants and their attorneys are protected by attorney-client privilege guarantees under the U.S. Constitution, and by state and federal laws.

Assistant District Attorney Gabriel Kallen acknowledged that he obtained more than 3,900 recordings of jail calls made by Cooley’s client, Stephen Bailey. But he contends that Cooley failed to provide MDC with a cellphone number that would have blocked recordings of the calls.

“The Court further concludes that Kallen requesting jail calls is a normal business practice for the Second Judicial District Attorney’s Office,” Loveless wrote.

Cooley said he began to suspect that the DA’s office was listening to his attorney-client calls after prosecutors filed a motion alluding to his trial strategy. Loveless accepted Kallen’s response that prosecutors had not listened to any attorney-client calls and rejected the allegation that prosecutors made unfair use of the recordings.

Bailey, 26, a former driver for an Albuquerque towing company was accused in May 2021 of drunken driving, fatally striking a pedestrian and fleeing the scene in his employer’s tow truck.

Jonathan Rosales, 26, was found dead at the scene in the 7600 block of Isleta SW, near Interstate 25. Bailey is scheduled for trial on Dec. 12.

Bailey has remained in MDC since May 2021 on charges of vehicular homicide while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. Cooley said he and Bailey have had hundreds of phone conversations since the arrest.

Kallen said in a motion that he requested the recordings after learning that Bailey may have told one or more witnesses not to testify.

Attorneys can prevent MDC from recording their calls by filling out a “Do Not Record” form that lists the attorney’s phone numbers. Cooley filled out the appropriate form and listed two phone numbers, but omitted a cellphone number that Bailey used to make 132 calls to his attorney, Kallen said in court records.

Kallen told Loveless in a hearing last month that he obtains recordings of jail calls by submitting a request to the DA’s Criminal Strategies Unit. Second Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez created the Crime Strategies Unit in 2018 to help prosecute criminal networks.

Kayleigh Otero, a member of the Criminal Strategies Unit, testified last month that her office routinely obtain recordings of MDC calls without a warrant by logging into MDC’s system through a portal. Otero said portal access is provided by GTL, a Falls Church, Virginia, company that manages communication systems for jails and prisons.