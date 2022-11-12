Mississippi State tops New Mexico State in NCAA soccer tourney

STARKVILLE, Miss. – New Mexico State women’s soccer’s historical run came to an end Friday in a 2-1 loss at Mississippi State to begin the NCAA Tournament.



Mississippi State (12-5-4) led 1-0 at the half. Loma McNeese scored the Aggies’ (13-5-3) goal, her team-leading 10th of the season,off Bianca Chacon’s team-best ninth assist in the 74th minute to tie it. The Bulldogs’ Rylie Combs scored the game-winner, and the Aggies’ heartbreaker, in minute 88.It was Combs’ first goal of the season.

“It’s tough to have words right now. I think it’s just an emotional game – I’m so incredibly proud of my staff, my team, the school, I mean what these guys have done for our school has been super special this year.” fifth-year NMSU coach Rob Baarts said after the game.

New Mexico State will move over to Conference USA next season as they close out their final season in the WAC as Champions.

