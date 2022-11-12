 Mississippi State tops New Mexico State in NCAA soccer tourney - Albuquerque Journal

Mississippi State tops New Mexico State in NCAA soccer tourney

By ABQJournal News Staff

STARKVILLE, Miss. – New Mexico State women’s soccer’s historical run came to an end Friday in a 2-1 loss at Mississippi State to begin the NCAA Tournament.

Mississippi State (12-5-4)  led 1-0 at the half. Loma McNeese scored the Aggies’ (13-5-3) goal, her team-leading 10th of the season,off Bianca Chacon’s team-best ninth assist in the 74th minute to tie it. The Bulldogs’ Rylie Combs scored the game-winner, and the Aggies’ heartbreaker, in minute 88.It was Combs’ first goal of the season.

“It’s tough to have words right now. I think it’s just an emotional game – I’m so incredibly proud of my staff, my team, the school, I mean what these guys have done for our school has been super special this year.” fifth-year NMSU coach Rob Baarts said after the game.  

New Mexico State will move over to Conference USA next season as they close out their final season in the WAC as Champions. 

PERFORMANCES / STATS OF NOTE

  • The Bulldogs outshot the Aggies 16-9
  • MSU also had five more shots on goal that the Aggies (8-3)
  • Loma McNeese scored her 10th goal of the season putting her in a tie with Aileen Garcia (2017) for third for most goals scored in a single season. 
  • Bianca Chacon picked up her team leading ninth assist of the season putting her in a tied with Devin Heart (2009) for most assists in a season. 
  • Makenna Gottschalk nearly tied her season high for saves after she sent secured six in the match, allowing just one goal. 
  • This marked the end of a near 400-minute scoreless streak for Gottschalk. She went 382.38 consecutive minutes without allowing a score. 
