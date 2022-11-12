215 lbs of meth found on US-bound train in El Paso



Customs and Border Protection seized hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine from a freight train on Wednesday in El Paso.

CBP spokeswoman Sandra Hawkins said the haul had an estimated street value of $420,000.

“No arrests were immediately made. The case remains under investigation,” she said.

Ray Provencio, CBP El Paso Port Director, said in a statement that all arriving trains are x-rayed and officers also “inspect and visually scan the train as it passes” along with using drug-sniffing dogs.

Hawkins said officers made the discovery while inspecting a freight train coming into the country from Mexico at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing. She said officers were using an x-ray when they noticed an “anomaly in one of the empty railcar hoppers.”

Hawkins said a drug-sniffing dog led officers to find 189 bundles of meth hidden within the support beam of the railcar.