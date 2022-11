Andre Sattler has been hired as executive chef at Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi.

Sattler will be responsible for providing strategic direction to the culinary team and overseeing food and beverage outlets, Anasazi Restaurant, Anasazi Bar, and Lounge and The Patio. He has 25 years of experience in hospitality worldwide. Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi was established in 1991 and is located in downtown Santa Fe.