 Briefcase: Sandoval County hires marketing, communications director - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Sandoval County hires marketing, communications director

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Shawn Perry-Turner

Shawn Perry-Turner has joined Sandoval County as director of marketing and communications.

In this newly created role, Perry-Turner will be in charge of developing and managing all aspects related to the county’s marketing and communications efforts and serve as the public information officer. She worked for Bernalillo County from 2013 to 2020 for the Economic Development Department and the Office of Community Engagement and Outreach. Most recently, she held the position of business development navigator for a senior health care program. Prior professional experience in New Mexico includes positions in broadcast, executive recruiting, and marketing and media sales. Perry-Turner moved to New Mexico in 1999 from New Jersey. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University.

