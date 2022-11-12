Briefcase: Radiologic technologist society announces promotions

Jason Bradley Nate Allen Laura St. George Prev 1 of 3 Next

Jason Bradley has been promoted to director of governance and public policy for the American Society of Radiologic Technologists. He has served as ASRT’s director of governance for six years. Bradley’s 20-year career began in medical imaging after earning an associate’s degree in radiologic technology in 2002. He held positions within health care as staff technologist, radiology department manager and assistant clinic supervisor. He joined ASRT, the world’s largest radiologic science association, in 2015. He also holds a bachelor’s degree from Wheeling University in West Virginia.

Nate Allen was promoted to senior software engineer for the American Society of Radiologic Technologists’ Information Technology Department. Allen began his career at ASRT in 2018 as a software engineer and has streamlined many of the department’s internal processes. He earned an associate’s degree from Central New Mexico Community College and a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Mexico in 2009.

Laura St. George, registered radiologic technologist, has been promoted to manager of development and corporate relations by the American Society of Radiologic Technologists. St. George began her career in radiography at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science. She worked as a radiologic technologist for 12 years before coming to the American Society of Radiologic Technologists in 2017 as membership lead and then corporate relations manager.