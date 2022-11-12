 Lobo women talk about bouncing back in home opener - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo women talk about bouncing back in home opener

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

Selective memory may be a key for the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team on Saturday.
The Lobos, who host Houston in a 2 p.m. contest at the Pit, would love to simply erase Monday’s 76-68 loss at Southern Utah from their memory banks. UNM would particularly like to block out a 16-2 Thunderbirds run early in the third quarter that ultimately determined the outcome.
“That was frustrating because we did everything right on offense except make shots,” senior Shaiquel McGruder said. “The bad thing was, we let it affect us on defense. That can’t happen. If you miss a shot, forget about it and stay focused.”
Coach Mike Bradbury hopes his team will remember that aspect of Monday’s defeat. It figures to be important against a Houston team that effectively demolished the Lobos with a huge second-half surge last season. The Cougars led 38-34 at halftime and went on to blitz the Lobos 51-26 in the second half, rolling to a 29-point win.
UNM and Houston both have numerous players back from last season, and Bradbury expects the Cougars to hit his team with the same type of full-court pressure that caused the Lobos to wilt last season.
“Houston joins the Big 12 next year and they’ve got Power 5 talent right now,” he said. “They’ll come after us; that’s what they do. Hopefully we’ll have a better plan this time.”
McGruder shook her head when asked about last season’s loss to Houston.
“You just have to keep fighting against a team like that,” she said. “They’re going to press and force some turnovers but you can’t get frustrated. We know how they’re going to play, and we’re ready for the challenge.”
UNM did not handle its opening road game well, shooting poorly (10-of-39 from 3-point range) and getting clobbered on the boards (54-32). After breaking down the game video, Bradbury said it looked a lot like a season opener.
“Our execution was horrible,” he said. “We didn’t get many good shots at all in the first half. We actually got more in the second half and didn’t make anything. We have to do the little things better, know our assignments, communicate and hopefully knock down open shots.”
The Lobos did not knock down many at Southern Utah, shooting 35.5% overall and just 29.7% in the second half. Starters Paula Reus, Amaya Brown and reserve Viané Cumber combined to go 2-of-17 from the field.
Houston (0-1) also is coming off a forgettable opener. The Cougars shot a dismal 23.3% in a 55-48 loss Monday at Louisiana Lafayette. Bria Patterson posted a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds), but her teammates suffered through a rough shooting night.
McGruder, who scored 13 points Monday and needs just five more to join UNM’s 1,000-point club, is confident that playing at home will provide the Lobos with a needed spark.
“I expect us to play well,” she said. “Whether it was first-game jitters or whatever it was (Monday) night, that’s out of the way. We’re home and we’ll have our crowd behind us Saturday. No excuses.”

Home » Sports » Lobo women talk about bouncing back in home opener

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'Pancake' game gives Lobo footbal hope in return to ...
College
More carbs? For the New Mexico ... More carbs? For the New Mexico football Lobos, is that the key to beating Air Force on Saturday and snapping a seven-game losing streak? ...
2
Lobo women talk about bouncing back in home opener
College
Selective memory may be a key ... Selective memory may be a key for the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team on Saturday. The Lobos, who host Houston in a ...
3
Follow live: South Alabama at Lobos basketball
College
The game is underway at the ... The game is underway at the Pit between South Alabama and New Mexico. The Journal's Geoff Grammer is staffing. Check out his Twitter feed ...
4
Cross country: Lobo women are in championship form at ...
College
With four runners among the top-13 ... With four runners among the top-13 finishers Friday in the NCAA Mountain Regional Cross Country meet, the second-ranked New Mexico women dominated to repeat ...
5
Mississippi State tops New Mexico State in NCAA soccer ...
College
STARKVILLE, Miss. – New Mexico State women's ... STARKVILLE, Miss. – New Mexico State women's soccer's historical run came to an end Friday in a 2-1 loss at Mississippi State to begin the ...
6
Mountain West hires WCC Commissioner Gloria Nevarez
ABQnews Seeker
The Mountain West has hired Gloria ... The Mountain West has hired Gloria Nevarez to be its next commissioner, replacing the retiring Craig Thompson.
7
Lobo basketball faces big test Friday in Kevin Samuel, ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Lobo basketball team hosts South ... The Lobo basketball team hosts South Alabama, and its star center Kevin Samuel, on Friday night in the Pit.
8
Lobos to host loaded fields for Mountain Regional cross ...
College
If the No. 2-ranked New Mexico ... If the No. 2-ranked New Mexico cross country women have a chance to be a serious contender for a national title, they’ll know by ...
9
Lobo lineman Gutierrez credits two inspirations for Wuerrfel nomination
College
During the New Mexico Lobos' COVID-shortened ... During the New Mexico Lobos' COVID-shortened 2020 football season, sophomore offensive right guard Isaak Gutierrez lined up shoe to shoe with senior right tackle ...