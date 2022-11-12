ABQ letter carriers robbed at gunpoint

U.S. Postal Service letter carriers were robbed twice last month in Albuquerque in what authorities believe are connected cases.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

The first robbery was Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. at Cairo and Key West NE.

One of the suspects was described as a 5-foot-7 man wearing dark jeans, a white hat and a gray sweatshirt. That person was driving a black sedan with silver trim and black rims, according to a wanted poster about the crimes.

The robber’s accomplice was driving a light-colored sedan. The USPS said the suspects were armed with handguns.

There was a similar robbery at 12:45 p.m. Oct. 18 at Pan American Freeway and Eagle Rock NE.

A gray four-door Toyota sedan was used in the second robbery.

One of the suspects was described as a Hispanic man, standing about 5 feet, 7 or 8 inches. The second suspect in that case was described as a Hispanic man with a goatee.

Postal Inspector Kelly McNulty said the robbers attacked USPS vehicles. The agency released a photo of the suspects taken from security footage that shows the suspects stealing mail using keys stolen during the second robbery.

“We believe they didn’t get what they wanted during the first robbery and then committed a second,” she said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-877-876-2455.