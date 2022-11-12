 Alec Baldwin sues to 'clear his name' in movie set killing - Albuquerque Journal

Alec Baldwin sues to ‘clear his name’ in movie set killing

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Saying he wants to clear his name, Alec Baldwin on Friday sued people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a 2021 filming accident in New Mexico.

Baldwin filed a cross-complaint in Superior Court in Los Angeles alleging negligence against some of the people sued by a script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell. Among other things, it seeks a share of any damages that Mitchell may win from the people Baldwin names and asks that they pay for any damages assessed against him.

Mitchell was standing behind Hutchins, who died shortly after being wounded during setup for a scene in the western movie “Rust” at a film set ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021.

Mitchell sued Baldwin, who was a producer on the film, the production company and many others involved for assault and negligence.

In his cross-complaint, Baldwin says that while working on camera angles with Hutchins during rehearsal for a scene, he pointed the gun in her direction and pulled back and released the hammer of the gun, which discharged.

The shot fatally wounded Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza in the shoulder.

The actor said neither he nor Hutchins knew the weapon contained a live round.

“This tragedy occurred on a movie set — not a gun range, not a battlefield, not a location where even a remote possibility should exist that a gun would contain live ammunition,” the lawsuit said.

Baldwin has maintained he was told the gun was safe and that he did not pull the trigger. But a recent FBI forensic report found the weapon could not have fired unless the trigger was pulled.

“More than anyone else on that set, Baldwin has been wrongfully viewed as the perpetrator of this tragedy. By these cross-claims, Baldwin seeks to clear his name,” the actor’s lawsuit says.

Baldwin’s cross-complaint says he has lost opportunities and been fired from jobs because of the shooting and also “has suffered physically and emotionally from the grief caused by these events.”

New Mexico’s Office of the Medical Investigator determined the shooting was an accident. However, prosecutors are reviewing the shooting to determine whether criminal charges should be filed.

In April, New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau imposed the maximum fine of $137,000 against Rust Movie Productions and distributed a scathing narrative of safety failures, including testimony that production managers took limited or no action to address two misfires of blank ammunition on set prior to the fatal shooting.

The company is challenging the fine.

Baldwin’s lawsuit alleges negligence by armorer Hannah Guttierez-Reed; prop master Sarah Zachry; first assistant director and safety coordinator David Halls, who handed Baldwin the gun; ammunition supplier Seth Kenney and his company, PDQ Arm & Prop, which also supplied prop weapons for the production.

All have previously denied responsibility for the fatal shooting.

In October, Hutchins’ family announced they had agreed to settle another lawsuit against the actor and the movie’s producers, and producers said they aimed to restart the project in January.

A lawyer for Ms. Gutierrez-Reed, Jason Bowles said he was reviewing Baldwin’s lawsuit. Attorneys for other defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment, the New York Times reported.

A phone message left by The Associated Press seeking comment from Bowles wasn’t immediately returned Friday night.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Alec Baldwin sues to ‘clear his name’ in movie set killing

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
ABQ BioPark a leader in animal conservation
ABQnews Seeker
Facility's efforts include a seed bank ... Facility's efforts include a seed bank for rare and threatened NM native plants
2
Head to the forest and cut your own Christmas ...
ABQnews Seeker
Permits are $10; fourth-grade students can ... Permits are $10; fourth-grade students can get a free permit as part of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative
3
Alec Baldwin sues to 'clear his name' in movie ...
ABQnews Seeker
Saying he wants to clear his ... Saying he wants to clear his name, Alec Baldwin on Friday sued people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was ...
4
'A food desert': College campuses in NM often face ...
ABQnews Seeker
Survey may help lawmakers make more ... Survey may help lawmakers make more informed funding decisions
5
BernCo official's conduct challenged
2022 election
Citizen's complaint alleges inappropriate campaign contribution Citizen's complaint alleges inappropriate campaign contribution
6
Lobo newcomers play big in 80-74 win over South ...
ABQnews Seeker
Transfers Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick ... Transfers Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick combined for 34 points and 16 rebounds in the frontcourt as the Lobos beat South Alabama on Friday.
7
HED awards NM colleges, universities $110.5 million
ABQnews Seeker
Money sourced from the American Rescue ... Money sourced from the American Rescue Plan Act
8
Judge rejects attorney's bid to disqualify DA from case
ABQnews Seeker
Finds that while office obtained privileged ... Finds that while office obtained privileged calls, it did so inadvertently
9
ABQ letter carriers robbed at gunpoint
ABQnews Seeker
Feds offer $50K reward for information ... Feds offer $50K reward for information leading to the arrest, conviction of the suspects