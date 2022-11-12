Boxing: Perez welcomes the challenge

Most fighters, especially the young up-and-comers, are happy to leave the arrangements to the managers, promoters, matchmakers and commissioners.

Just tell them when, where and against whom, and they’ll be there.

Albuquerque up-and-comer Abraham Perez, 23, is no exception.

Saturday night in Mescalero, Perez (5-0, two knockouts) is scheduled to face Mexico’s David Vargas Zamora (7-1-2, four KOs) in a six-round bout. The fight is part of a scheduled eight-bout card at the Inn of the Mountain Gods.

The card is being promoted by the Mescalero Tribe, which owns and operates the venue. It’s being overseen by the Connecticut-based Mohegan Sun Tribal Commission.

Joe Chavez, chairman of the New Mexico Athletic Commission, said on Saturday that the NMAC is not involved in the event. He expressed concerns about the arrangement between the Mescalero and Mohegan Sun tribes.

“According to the Muhammad Ali Act, which is a federal law,” Chavez said, “(Native American) reservations can have their own commissions, but they’re only authorized to (operate) in their jurisdiction.”

Nonetheless, the fights are on. Perez weighed in on Friday at 112½ pounds, an allowable half-pound over the flyweight limit. The almost painfully thin Vargas Zamora weighed in under the limit at 110.

Vargas Zamora’s record, though, belies his apparent frailty and suggests he’s the best opponent Perez will have faced during his 13-months as a pro after a highly successful, much-decorated amateur career. Vargas Zamora’s height (5-foot-9; Perez is 5-6) and his left-handed stance offer an obvious challenge.

As for pro experience, Vargas Zamora’s record includes two 12-round bouts. Perez has not gone beyond six rounds.

Perez said it’s that long amateur career, during which he faced opponents of myriad styles and with varied physical attributes, that gives him confidence in any situation.

“I’d say I’m pretty quick to adjust,” Perez said in a phone interview. “… It’s all about adaptability.”

As for promotion and oversight, he said, that’s not his department.

That goes for matchmaking, too.

Aaron Perez, his son’s trainer and manager, said he’s seeking the proper balance: progressively stronger opposition, yet in water not too deep for a still-young, still-learning prospect.

Abraham Perez is fine with that.

“What I look forward to, mainly,” he said, “is fighting,”

Saturday’s six-round main event matches Texas middleweights Corey Gaad (3-2, two KOs) and Jorge Tovar (4-0, four KOs). Seven of the 16 boxers listed, in fact, are from Texas.

New Mexico, though, is well represented. The six-round co-main event matches two Albuquerque welterweights: Clinton Chavez (6-0, four KOs) and Xavier Madrid (3-1, one KO).

The card is not being televised.