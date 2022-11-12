Aggies rout Lamar for third straight win

LAS CRUCES — The New Mexico State football program is officially on a roll. From Andre Seldon’s 19-yard interception return for a score on just the third snap of the noon kickoff to a Lamar offense that was limited to just three first-half first downs, everything came up golden as the Aggies strolled to an easy 51-14 blowout victory Saturday afternoon in front of 8,367 at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

The win was the third straight for NMSU, which moved to 4-5 versus a Lamar club that dropped to 1-9.

The Aggies hadn’t won three successive games since a Dec. 29, 2017 26-20 bowl victory over Utah State capped a run versus Idaho (17-10) and South Alabama (21-17).

“Excited about winning. Off a two-week layover, I thought over the first half, we were very, very sharp,” Aggies first year head coach Jerry Kill said. “As a football team, came out with energy and juice. All the stuff I was worried about and was concerned about didn’t happen.”

The first time the NMSU offense officially touched the football Saturday, it ripped off a 10-play, 46-yard scoring drive to jump up 14-0. Starting quarterback Diego Pavia found junior wideout Chris Bellamy on a 19-yard out route on 3rd-and-18 to keep the drive alive for sophomore running back Jamoni Jones, who eventually plunged across from a yard out.

Laurence Dixon’s 18-yard punt return set up the Aggies’ next touchdown drive, a five-play, 32-yard compilation. That one, again ending in a Jones run, this time from four yards out, to go up 23-0 43 seconds into the second quarter.

Pavia (11-of-16, 100 yards, 8-for-81 rushing), in his second consecutive start, added a couple of TD passes in the half’s final five minutes, finding tight end Thomas Whitford on a fourth-and-2 for a six-yard score. Interior defensive lineman Lama Lavea’s subsequent fumble recovery set up sophomore running back Star Thomas, who rambled 30 yards down the right sideline with a swing pass three plays later as NMSU took a a 37-0 edge to the locker.

“It’s a great feeling, really. This is the most wins that I’ve gotten since I’ve been here,” said the 6-3, 300-pound sophomore nose guard Lavea after his first collegiate recovery. “It’s a very big thing that has happened to me and for this team. And I understand that this team is moving forward in the right direction.”

Strong safety Bryce Jackson added his first interception of the season in the half’s final 10 seconds as the Aggies defense picked off nearly as many passes in 30 minutes as they had all year. Jackson had an earlier first-quarter interception negated after middle linebacker Trevor Brohard was flagged and ejected for targeting Lamar sophomore quarterback Mike Chandler.

“We obviously didn’t start the season off the way we exactly wanted to (after four straight losses), but we knew the type of guys we had inside of our locker room,” 295-pound junior back-up nose tackle Izaiah Reed said. “And we stayed very focused through all of that.”

The 51 points was the most since NMSU put 52 on New Mexico in 2019. Seldon’s interception return was the first pick-six since Shamad Lomax turned the trick vs UTEP in 2019.

“Can’t get any better than getting a pick-six on the first drive. I think it dictated a lot, Kill said. “We played with an extreme amount of enthusiasm first half. I thought both (offense and defense), kicking game, the whole thing in the first half was very good.”

The home game was the last scheduled for NMSU, with the Oct 22 San Jose State postponement still pending. NMSU finishes its scheduled season at Missouri (4-6) and No. 19 Liberty.

Lamar closes its 2022 year Saturday at McNeese.

New Mexico St. 51, Lamar 14

Lamar 0 0 7 7 — 14

New Mexico St. 17 20 14 0 — 51

First Quarter

NMSU—Seldon 15 interception return (Albertson kick), 14:00.

NMSU—Ja.Jones 1 run (Albertson kick), 6:54.

NMSU—FG Albertson 37, 2:13.

Second Quarter

NMSU—Ja.Jones 4 run (run failed), 14:17.

NMSU—Whitford 5 pass from Pavia (Albertson kick), 4:39.

NMSU—S.Thomas 30 pass from Pavia (Albertson kick), 1:54.

Third Quarter

NMSU—Young 5 run (Albertson kick), 8:07.

NMSU—Gans 1 run (Albertson kick), 2:35.

LAM—Batten 38 run (Esqueda kick), 2:14.

Fourth Quarter

LAM—Dummett 5 pass from Yockey (Esqueda kick), 8:16.

———

LAM NMSU

First downs 14 22

Total Net Yards 250 443

Rushes-yards 32-129 42-200

Passing 121 243

Punt Returns 1-2 2-17

Kickoff Returns 4-93 0-0

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-15

Comp-Att-Int 11-27-2 19-26-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 1-3 2-18

Punts 5-37.0 4-51.0

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0

Penalties-Yards 5-60 5-68

Time of Possession 26:59 33:01

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Lamar, Batten 3-44, Carver 8-37, Bowden 4-25, Yockey 5-16, Griffin 6-13, D.Harris 4-8, Dummett 1-(minus 4), Chandler 1-(minus 10). New Mexico St., Pavia 8-81, Gans 9-46, Samuels 5-32, Young 6-26, S.Thomas 5-21, Ja.Jones 3-12, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Frakes 2-(minus 3), Eget 2-(minus 3), Brady 1-(minus 10).

PASSING—Lamar, Yockey 7-13-0-88, Chandler 4-14-2-33. New Mexico St., Pavia 12-17-0-112, Frakes 4-5-0-97, Ja.Jones 2-2-0-35, Eget 1-2-0-(minus 1).

RECEIVING—Lamar, Gibbs 3-48, Dummett 2-12, Je.Davis 1-35, Boyd 1-18, Rhea 1-4, Gaskamp 1-3, Griffin 1-2, Bowden 1-(minus 1). New Mexico St., Brady 4-40, Powers 4-16, Childress 3-40, T.Brooks 2-70, S.Thomas 1-30, Bellamy 1-27, Warner 1-12, Whitford 1-5, J.Jones 1-4, Gans 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.